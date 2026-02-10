The Great American Getaway 400 Returns to Pocono Raceway for Third Consecutive Year, Bringing Hundreds of Thousands of NASCAR Fans to Pennsylvania

The Visit PA-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series race will be televised on Amazon, reaching millions worldwide, and is coming back to “The Tricky Triangle” on Sunday, June 14, as part of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

Since day one of his Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has invested in the Commonwealth’s $83.9 billion tourism industry to support high-quality jobs for Pennsylvanians, grow our economy, and attract more visitors to Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is poised to become the center of America’s biggest moments in 2026, hosting world-class events spanning sports, culture, and national celebration including the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game.

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania is gearing up to start its engine once again for The Great American Getaway 400 presented by Visit PA, which is returning to Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 14. This is the third consecutive year Governor Josh Shapiro has renewed his Administration’s partnership with Pocono Raceway, reaffirming his commitment to growing Pennsylvania’s tourism industry.

One of NASCAR’s premier events, The Great American Getaway 400 will be part of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend, bringing racing fans and global attention to Pennsylvania. The weekend has been a staple of the state’s tourism industry since Pocono Raceway hosted its first NASCAR race in 1971. The event is estimated to generate between $75 million to $100 million in annual economic impact for the Commonwealth, attracting fans from all 50 states and more than a dozen countries, benefiting businesses, hotels, and restaurants throughout the region.

“NASCAR Cup Series races are some of the biggest and best sporting events in the world — and nobody does it better than Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “The famous ‘Tricky Triangle’ has drawn fans from around the world to the Poconos for more than 50 years, providing a huge economic jolt for hotels, restaurants, and small businesses in the region. This event showcases everything that makes Pennsylvania a top-tier destination for visitors in 2026, as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, and host other major events throughout the Commonwealth, from the NFL Draft to the FIFA World Cup. We’re excited to welcome millions of visitors to Pennsylvania this year and showcase why Pennsylvania is The Great American Getaway.”

The 160-lap, 400-mile event will be broadcast live nationally on Amazon Prime Video and across more than 195 countries through NASCAR’s international television partners. The race, which begins at 3:00 PM ET, also will be carried live nationally on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM. NASCAR’s global reach will put Pennsylvania in front of millions, with coverage extending to 195 countries in more than 29 languages.

“This partnership goes far beyond a race entitlement — it’s about showcasing Pennsylvania on a global stage while delivering meaningful economic impact to the region,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May. “NASCAR has been part of our DNA for more than five decades and this continued investment helps ensure that tradition remains strong while creating unforgettable race weekend experiences for the fans who make Pocono Raceway such a special place year after year.”

Pennsylvania continues to be a premier weekend getaway destination within convenient driving proximity to major cities along the East Coast, including New York City, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. Pennsylvania’s main streets and small towns; world-class restaurants and bars; distinguished historical sites; exhilarating outdoor recreation, and prominent events and sports can be experienced in a single weekend by nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of the thousands of getaways and experiences the state has to offer.

“The Great American Getaway 400 isn’t just a marquee race — it’s a tourism engine for Pennsylvania. Every year, fans from across the country descend on the Pocono Mountains, packing our hotels, filling our restaurants, and putting this region on a national stage,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Tourism Anne Ryan. “This event showcases exactly why Pennsylvania is a must-visit destination. It drives real economic impact, supports local businesses, and creates momentum that lasts long after the checkered flag drops.”

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s economic development strategy. In 2024, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry generated $83.9 billion in economic impact, supported 514,261 jobs, contributed $5 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 201.6 million visitors.

The Shapiro Administration has prioritized positioning Pennsylvania as a premier national destination for visitors. We’ve made significant investments in tourism, supporting:

The rebranding of Pennsylvania’s tourism brand The Great American Getaway

$50 million to ensure Pennsylvania is ready to welcome millions for major 2026 events including for America250 events, FIFA World Cup matches, March Madness, the MLB All-Star Game, the PGA Championship, and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Strengthened Pennsylvania’s position as a sports tourism destination through a $5 million investment to support major athletic events that drive significant visitor spending and boosting hotel occupancy in host communities.

Governor Shapiro’s approach treats tourism not as a seasonal industry, but as a long-term economic development strategy, one that creates opportunity in urban, suburban, and rural communities alike while showcasing Pennsylvania as a premier place to visit, live, and do business.

Don’t miss The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM on June 14 at Pocono Raceway. For tickets and event details, visit Pocono Raceway – The Tricky Triangle website.

