The FelineVMA Announces the 2026 Spring into Feline Medicine eConference Speakers and Sessions

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular eConference returns with three days of feline-focused educational presentations

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) has announced that registration is now open for the 2026 FelineVMA Spring into Feline Medicine eConference. The eConference will take place on April 19, April 29, and May 9, 2026, and will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers focusing on advancing feline medicine and wellbeing.

The 2026 Spring into Feline Medicine eConference will spotlight the issues that affect today’s veterinary practices, from emerging approaches to diagnosing and treating common feline conditions to practical strategies that enhance quality of life for cats and their caregivers. With sessions addressing medical, behavioral, and wellbeing topics, the program is designed to equip veterinary professionals with the latest information and practice-ready takeaways they can implement right away.

“We are excited to bring back Spring into Feline Medicine in 2026 — a three-day virtual gathering aimed at empowering veterinary professionals with the latest advancements in feline care,” said Heather O’Steen, CAE, FelineVMA CEO. “The eConference reflects our dedication to high-quality, flexible education that accommodates busy schedules and fosters connections among colleagues worldwide to enhance the lives of cats.”

Attendees can earn up to 14 RACE-approved continuing education credits by participating in the live sessions or by watching the on-demand replays that will be available a few days after the initial presentations. Each live session includes an interactive Q&A with the expert speakers. Session recordings will be available to registered participants through December 31, 2026.

For more information about the eConference, including registration information, the complete agenda, session summaries, and speaker profiles, visit catvets.com/sfm2026.

###

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.