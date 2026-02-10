Native Sons of the Golden West Present $75,000 Donation to Sutter Health Medical Center

Donation Continues Decades-Long Support for Pediatric Cleft Palate Care Across California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Native Sons of the Golden West Charitable Foundation has presented a $75,000 donation to the Sutter Health Medical Center Cleft Palate Clinic, continuing its long-standing commitment to supporting children born with cleft lip, cleft palate, and other craniofacial conditions.The check was formally presented on December 9 by Grand First Vice President Kris Nelson, joined by Grand Trustee Steve Reinert and Charitable Foundation directors Jim Wilmarth, Mike Linn, Robert Santos, and Brian Ferdani. The donation represents a $5,000 increase over last year’s contribution.Also in attendance were recently retired Dr. Laura Workman and members of the Sutter Health Cleft Palate Clinic staff, along with family members whose lives have been directly impacted by the program’s care. The Native Sons of the Golden West has supported cleft palate treatment in California since 1953 and has contributed more than $4 million to affiliated hospitals statewide.“This donation reflects both our history and our future,” said Marcia Skelton, Information Services Chairman for the Native Sons of the Golden West. “Supporting children and families through advanced medical care remains one of our most meaningful missions.”Founded in 1875, the Native Sons of the Golden West is a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving California history, promoting civic engagement, and supporting charitable causes throughout the state. Through its Charitable Foundation, the organization has contributed millions of dollars to medical, educational, and historical preservation initiatives, with a particular focus on helping children born with cleft lip, cleft palate, and other craniofacial conditions.To learn more about the Native Sons of the Golden West, visit nativesonsofthegoldenwest.com Sutter Health Medical Center in Sacramento provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for patients across Northern California. Its Cleft Palate Clinic offers specialized treatment and long-term support for children and families affected by craniofacial conditions, combining advanced medical expertise with compassionate care.For more information on Sutter Health Medical Center, visit sutterhealth.org

