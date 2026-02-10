Senior Tech Executive Unveils 'Media-SDN' to Unleash Streaming Possibilities and Eliminate Betting Courtsiding

Thiago R. Salgado, IT Executive and inventor

Media-SDN: A hardware-free protocol that synchronizes devices via audio to solve betting courtsiding and enable spoiler-free streaming globally.

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Missing Link of Digital Broadcasting: Media-SDN Protocol Inaugurates the Era of Absolute Cross-Screen Synchronization

A novel software-only architecture resolves the internet's temporal fragmentation, eliminating second-screen latency to ensure integrity in betting, fluidity in social streaming, and surgical precision in contextual advertising.

Internet video distribution achieved global scale but created a systemic collapse in temporal experience: desynchronization. For the first time, a purely software-based infrastructure solution, Media-SDN (Patent Pending BR 10 2026 003056 2), addresses this fundamental failure, establishing a new paradigm of Audio-Based Synchronization that eliminates the need for proprietary hardware and rehabilitates the concept of "Real-Time" for the digital economy.



THE PARADIGM SHIFT: FROM "BEST EFFORT" TO "PROOF-OF-VIEW":

Until now, the streaming industry has accepted latency variance—the random delay between source and device—as an insurmountable physical limitation. Previous market attempts to solve this have relied on cost-prohibitive hardware or complex CDN interventions, with limited success.

Media-SDN breaks this logic. Developed by Thiago R. Salgado, an executive with 20 years of leadership in critical Telecom and Datacenter infrastructures, the protocol utilizes the existing audio channel to transport encrypted ultrasonic watermarks. This allows, for the first time, any mobile device to calculate its exact position on the broadcast timeline with millisecond precision. There is currently no comparable solution on the market capable of performing this "digital handshake" entirely via software and in a network-agnostic manner.



THREE PILLARS OF DISRUPTIVE VALUE:

1. FINANCIAL INTEGRITY (The End of Courtsiding):

In the sports betting market, transmission delay is a security vulnerability costing millions. Media-SDN transforms the user's device into a temporal validation node. Operators can now demand a "Proof-of-View," automatically rejecting bets based on past events and securely enabling the high-frequency micro-betting ecosystem for the first time.



2. SOCIAL SYNCHRONIZATION (The End of Spoilers):

The social experience of TV has been fragmented by delay. Media-SDN restores audience cohesion by allowing chats, reactions, and interactions to be displayed on the second screen in perfect sync with the specific video frame the user is watching. This makes global "Watch Parties" viable, rendering network latency irrelevant to human interaction.



3. COMMERCIAL PRECISION (Contextual Advertising):

Second-screen advertising has long suffered from temporal disconnection. With Media-SDN, the commercial activation (the "Call-to-Action") on mobile occurs at the exact instant the visual trigger appears on the main screen, maximizing conversion rates through a level of surgical precision never before seen in programmatic media campaigns.



AN ARCHITECTURAL SOLUTION, NOT JUST A FEATURE

"Treating latency as a network problem was the industry's error. We treat it as a data validation problem," states the inventor. The robustness of Media-SDN lies in its architectural simplicity: by utilizing sound—the only element that travels continuously with the image—it creates a universal synchronization standard, immune to connection variations (4G, 5G, Fiber, or Cable).

This innovation represents the closing of the gap between linear broadcasting and digital interactivity, offering the internet infrastructure the synchronization layer it has lacked since its inception.



AVAILABILITY AND LICENSING

The technology is available for strategic licensing, targeting infrastructure providers, media conglomerates, and technology leaders seeking to define the technical standard for the next generation of live experiences.

