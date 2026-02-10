Holman Capital, UBIX Labs Partner to Deliver Scalable AI Solutions to Modernize Operations for Public Sector Agencies

A collaboration delivering practical, secure agentic AI to modernize public sector systems, improve efficiency, and support mission‑critical priorities.

CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holman Capital Corporation and UBIX Labs forge a strategic partnership designed to help public sector agencies improve operational efficiency and reallocate resources toward mission critical initiatives through innovative, efficient AI solutions.The partnership combines Holman Capital’s unmatched comprehensive funding solutions with UBIX’s solid business-led data and analytics Agentic AI platform to deliver advanced artificial intelligence capabilities designed to democratize access to data, connect disparate and legacy systems, and streamline decision making across all public sector operations. By reducing complexity and unlocking actionable insights, the partnership will provide a faster, safer, and more cost-effective path to modernization, while maximizing the impact of limited resources.“Public sector organizations face increasing demands to do more with less,” said Lance Holman, President and CEO of Holman Capital Corporation. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to help agencies operate more efficiently, modernize their data environments, and focus resources where they matter most—on achieving their mission.”Together, Holman Capital and UBIX Labs will advance scalable, secure AI solutions for public sector organizations of any size, across all departments. The power of UBIX’s business led approach to analytics and AI adoption combined with Holman Capital’s strategic investment and operational support, empowers site level business analysts and operational leaders—not data scientists—to prepare data, build models, and deploy AI driven insights in weeks rather than years.“A partnership with Holman Capital strengthens our ability to deliver AI solutions that break down data silos, simplify complex systems, and provide the intelligence layer that turns fragmented data into actionable insights --quickly, safely, and at scale,” said John Burke, CEO of UBIX Labs. “Our shared goal is to make advanced technology practical and accessible for public sector teams, enabling better insights, decisions, and outcomes for the communities they serve.”The partnership underscores a continued commitment by both organizations to innovation, collaboration, and long term impact in the public sector. The initial focus of the partnership is supporting municipally funded modernization initiatives, including ERP modernization, cybersecurity, cloud migration, data integration, and digital service improvements. These efforts establish a secure, AI-ready data foundation that allows municipalities to improve operational efficiency today while preparing for future innovation.About Holman Capital CorporationHolman Capital Corporation is a strategic investment and advisory firm delivering innovative funding solutions to public sector entities nationwide. The firm partners with state, and local governments, educational institutions, and health systems to support equipment, technology, infrastructure, real property, and energy initiatives that create long term public value. By managing the full financing lifecycle from inception to close, Holman Capital provides streamlined execution, reduced administrative burden, and successful project outcomes for its public sector clients. For more information, please visit www.HolmanCapital.com About UBIX Labs, Inc. UBIX, a pioneer at the intersection of Generative AI, Machine Learning, Reinforcement Learning and Agentic AI, delivers the right data to the right business leader at the right time, improving daily decisions that impact productivity, waste, compliance, growth, and profitability. Our patented no-code SaaS platform optimizes real-time business decisions without the need for specialized tools and resources by contextualizing and presenting data from inside and outside the enterprise in minutes not days. We modernize AI and ML innovation for digital transformation success enabling businesspeople to directly participate in AI innovation. For more information, please visit www.ubixlabs.com

