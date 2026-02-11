JAMEY JOHNSON TO HEADLINE NASHVILLE BALLET’S 37TH ANNUAL BALLET BALL

Jamey Johnson | Photo Credit David McClister Jamey Johnson | Photo Credit David McClister

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville Ballet is thrilled to announce 10-time GRAMMY nominee and Grand Ole Opry member Jamey Johnson will headline the entertainment for the 37th Annual Ballet Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Inspired by the timeless beauty of Swan Lake, the highly-anticipated gala will blend classical elegance with contemporary celebration in honor of the Nashville Ballet’s milestone 40th Season. Johnson’s appearance will mark his second appearance at the annual Ballet Ball as he was part of a Johnny Cash tribute lineup in 2018.Called “one of the greatest country singers of our time” by The Washington Post, Johnson brings a powerful blend of classic country, Americana and mainstream rock to the 2026 Ballet Ball. Guests will enjoy an exclusive, one-night-only performance by Johnson alongside special performances by Nashville Ballet company artists.“I am excited to perform for a world-class arts organization like Nashville Ballet and their patrons who recognize the power of storytelling through dance and music,” said Jamey Johnson. “Nashville has an incredible arts scene right here in our own backyard and I’m thrilled to be performing for a community that truly values creativity.”Johnson released his latest album, Midnight Gasoline, in November 2024 through a collaboration between his label Big Gassed Records and Warner Music Nashville. He also recently released “Never Gonna Be” with Ronnie Dunn and “Smoke” with Riley Green. Widely regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation, Johnson is one of only two artists in country music history, alongside Kris Kristofferson, to win two Song of the Year awards in the same year for “Give It Away” and “In Color,” from the ACM’s and CMA.A consummate storyteller, Johnson’s songs have been recorded by George Strait, Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, James Otto and Joe Nichols. His recent television performances, including “Georgia on My Mind” for the CBS special Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration, “Angels Among Us” for CMT Giants: Alabama and “Beer for My Horses” with Lainey Wilson for the NBC special Toby Keith: American Icon, have been widely recognized as standout moments. The Recording Industry Association of America has honored Johnson for more than 9 million sales and streams, including the 5X platinum-certified single “In Color.”Renowned for its sweeping romance, haunting beauty and emotional depth, Swan Lake will influence every detail of the evening, from ethereal design elements to dramatic staging to evoking the elegance, mystery and grandeur of Tchaikovsky’s beloved work. Esteemed Nashville event planner Bruce Pittman has been charged with bringing this vision to life.“The Ballet Ball is where Nashville’s creative spirit, generosity and love for the arts truly come together,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director & CEO of Nashville Ballet. “As we celebrate our 40th Season with a Swan Lake inspired evening, welcoming an artist of Jamey Johnson’s caliber elevates the experience for our patrons while directly supporting the work we do onstage and throughout the community.”Ballet Ball patrons will enjoy a gourmet dining experience by Kristen Winston Catering, paired with handcrafted cocktails and curated beverages provided by Lipman Brothers, LLC. The gala celebration will continue into the evening with the Late Party to include dancing with Bizz and Everyday People band.Community leaders Neil Krugman, Lisa Manning and Julie Schneider are the Ball Co-Chairs, alongside Honorary Chair Barbara Turner, helping lead one of Nashville Ballet’s most important fundraising events. Additionally, Catherine Bradbury, Eli Gibbons, Sophie Scott Howard, Preston Howard and Kimberly Macdonald are the Late Party Co-Chairs for one of Nashville’s most anticipated and impactful evenings of the year.The annual black-tie event is a cornerstone fundraiser for Nashville Ballet and a driving force behind the organization’s Community Engagement and Education Initiatives. During the 2024–25 season alone, these programs delivered more than 55,000 arts experiences to Middle Tennesseans, including free tickets to Nashville’s Nutcracker, Storytime performances at local libraries and dance education programs in 40 schools. With over 23,000 individuals reached through free performances, Nashville Ballet continues ensuring the beauty and impact of dance remain accessible to all.Nashville Ballet is proud to acknowledge the generous support behind this special celebration honoring the company’s 40th Season, including HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Littler Mendelson, P.C., Pinnacle Financial Partners and The Sandra Schatten Foundation. In addition, the Late Party is sponsored by Polsinelli. Their partnership helps make this milestone evening possible.Underwriting opportunities and reservations for the annual gala are still available. For more information, email events@nashvilleballet.com or for tickets to the Ballet Ball Late Party, visit NashvilleBallet.com/late-party.The Ballet Ball’s Swan Lake inspired theme pays homage to one of ballet’s most iconic masterpieces as the full-length production returns to TPAC’s Jackson Hall from February 27 – March 1, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at NashvilleBallet.com or by phone at 615-297-2966 ext. 710.# # #ABOUT NASHVILLE BALLET:Nashville Ballet, is Tennessee’s largest professional ballet company and a leading cultural institution in the region. Under the artistic direction of Nick Mullikin, the company presents a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary works while advancing dance through performance, training and community impact.Through its professional company, second company NB2 and the School of Nashville Ballet, the organization develops artists and expands access to dance for students and audiences across Middle Tennessee. Nashville Ballet is supported by public and private partners committed to sustaining artistic excellence and arts education.Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Nashville Arts Commission and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Contributions from local, regional and national institutional funders, community partners and hundreds of generous individuals provide ongoing support for Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.Tune in to Nashville Ballet’s official podcast, Inside the Ballet, for behind-the-scenes insights, artist interviews and a closer look at the stories that inspire the stage available on all streaming platforms. Learn more at www.NashvilleBallet.com ABOUT JAMEY JOHNSON:Jamey Johnson is a ten-time GRAMMY nominee, Grand Ole Opry member and acclaimed singer-songwriter known for his distinctive blend of classic country, Americana and rock influences. His work has earned international recognition and a devoted fan base across multiple genres.In addition to his solo career, Johnson’s songs have been recorded by many of country music’s most respected artists, and his recordings continue to achieve multi-platinum certifications. He tours extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information and tour dates, visit www.jameyjohnson.com Media Contacts for Nashville Ballet:Tresa Halbrooks | Kim Dettwiller BurtonLEGACY PR | Team StrategiesPR@NashvilleBallet.comMedia Contacts for Jamey Johnson:Ebie McFarland | Wes VauseEssential Broadcast Mediaebie@ebmediapr.com | wes@ebmediapr.comBeverly Keelbeverlyjkeel@gmail.com

