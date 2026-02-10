Spergel Selected to Present at INSOL London 2026, INSOL International’s Global Conference

msi Spergel logo and with Licensed Insolvency Trustee

Canadian research on consumer insolvency and psychological wellbeing recognized on the global academic stage

Being selected to present at INSOL London’s Academic Colloquium is meaningful international recognition of our work and our commitment to understanding the human impact of debt through research.” — Alan Spergel, Founder and President of Spergel

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spergel , one of Canada’s leading Licensed Insolvency Trustee firms, has been selected to present at INSOL International ’s flagship global conference, INSOL London 2026, taking place April 20–22, 2026, in London, United Kingdom.Spergel’s research was accepted into the INSOL London Academic Colloquium, a highly selective, peer-reviewed forum that brings together leading academics, judges, policymakers, and insolvency practitioners from around the world to advance research and professional thinking in insolvency and restructuring.Accepted PresentationTitle:Debt, Distress, and Dignity: The Psychological Dimensions of Consumer Insolvency in CanadaThe presentation will be delivered by Gillian Goldblatt, Partner at Spergel, on April 19, 2026, as part of the Personal Insolvency session of the Academic ColloquiumThe research explores the psychological and emotional impacts of consumer debt in Canada, drawing on national data to examine how financial distress affects mental health, decision-making, stigma, and help-seeking behaviour. It also considers the evolving role of insolvency professionals in responding to financial distress with greater dignity, empathy, and human-centred practice.“Being selected to present at INSOL London’s Academic Colloquium is a meaningful international recognition of the work we are doing at Spergel. This research reflects our long-standing commitment to understanding the human impact of debt and contributing evidence-based insight to the profession.” Alan Spergel, Founder and President of Spergel. “INSOL London is the annual global conference of INSOL International and is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious events in the insolvency and restructuring profession. The Academic Colloquium runs alongside the main conference and is dedicated to advancing research, policy discussion, and cross-border professional collaboration.Spergel’s inclusion in the 2026 programme places Canadian consumer insolvency research alongside contributions from leading universities, courts, and institutions across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and the Americas.About SpergelSpergel is one of Canada’s most established Licensed Insolvency Trustee firms, helping individuals and families overcome debt through consumer proposals, bankruptcies, and financial counselling. With offices across Canada, Spergel is recognized for its judgment-free approach, consumer advocacy, and research-driven leadership in the insolvency profession.About INSOL InternationalINSOL International is the global association for restructuring, insolvency, and bankruptcy professionals, representing members in more than 100 countries. The organization serves as a leading forum for technical expertise, professional education, and thought leadership worldwide.Media Contact:Catherine HuttDirector of MarketingSpergel📞 1-877-501-4321

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.