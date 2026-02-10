SALGA on expectations for 2026 State of the Nation Address

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) anticipates President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2026 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on Thursday, 12 February 2026 to reflect a decisive shift from commitments to implementation.

As South Africa marks 30 years of Organised Local Government and the Constitution, SALGA expects the President to reaffirm local government’s central role in national development and to demonstrate measurable progress on reforms announced in previous SoNAs. These include professionalising local government, measures towards the review of the local government funding model and the institutionalisation of the District Development Model amongst others.

SALGA expects service delivery and governance reforms to feature prominently in the 2026 SoNA. While access to basic services has expanded, persistent challenges, such as infrastructure backlogs, the rate of unemployment, the shrinking revenue base, continue to erode public trust. This SoNA must reaffirm the importance of investing in critical infrastructure maintenance and upgrades, thus ensuring stable water supply, reliable electricity, proper sanitation, and well-maintained roads. It must also outline concrete steps to professionalise the sector, strengthen oversight, and root out maladministration at the local level.

Municipalities remain the engines of inclusive growth and the frontline of service provision, closest to where people live and work. With 30 years of local government experience to draw from, 2026 should be a turning point that reinforces cooperative governance, underscoring that economic growth and development depends on effective municipalities.

SALGA continues to echo the sector’s call for a more equitable and adequate fiscal framework. Enhancements in funding and revenue management supported by all three spheres of government are essential for municipalities to play a catalytic role and drive development in communities.

“Communities expect to see results from the previous commitments made by the 7th Administration. This year’s address needs to go beyond diagnosis and deliver a clear roadmap for implementation, including funding commitment. Local government is ready to partner with national and provincial counterparts to turn policy into progress,” states SALGA President Cllr Bheki Stofile.

The SALGA delegation to SoNA 2026, led by the SALGA Presidency and supported by Working Group chairpersons, a National Council of Provinces representative, and the SALGA CEO, will represent the sector’s unified voice. SALGA remains committed to working with all spheres of government to ensure that the promises of SoNA translate into real improvements for communities.

