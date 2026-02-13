Saint James School of Medicine Partners with University of Nebraska Medical Center to Launch Dual MD/MPH Degree Program

SJSM Logo1

Caribbean Medical School partners with a major university to offer students s

We are proud to partner with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to offer our students this competitive advantage,” — Kaushik Guha, Executive Vice President

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) today announced a strategic partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center ( UNMC ), a leading academic health science center. This collaboration establishes a new dual-degree pathway allowing SJSM students to pursue a Master of Public Health (MPH) or a Certificate in Public Health from UNMC while simultaneously completing their Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree.As the healthcare landscape becomes increasingly complex, the demand for physicians with a deep understanding of population health, epidemiology, and health policy is growing. This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) enables SJSM students to gain these vital skills through UNMC’s highly respected College of Public Health."We are proud to partner with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to offer our students this competitive advantage," said Mr. Kaushik Guha, the Executive Vice President at Saint James School of Medicine. "By integrating a Master of Public Health into our curriculum, we are not just helping our students differentiate themselves for residency matching; we are empowering them to become more comprehensive practitioners capable of addressing healthcare challenges on both an individual and systemic level."The partnership is designed to streamline the educational process for aspiring dual-degree holders. Under the agreement, SJSM students can transfer six elective credit hours from their MD program directly into the UNMC MPH degree, accelerating their path to graduation. The program leverages UNMC’s robust online course delivery, allowing medical students to complete public health coursework alongside their clinical rotations or basic sciences. To further support student success, UNMC’s Financial Aid Department will assist admitted students in identifying funding sources and mechanisms to help defray educational costs.Students can tailor their education to align with their specific career goals by choosing from multiple concentrations, including Biostatistics, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental and Occupational Health, Health Promotion, Epidemiology, Maternal and Child Health, and Public Health Administration and Policy. Admitted students will join a cohort of future health leaders, gaining full access to UNMC’s library resources and student privileges. The program is open to eligible SJSM students immediately.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.