XYLITOL-BASED ORAL CARE HIGHLIGHTS THE IMPORTANCE OF EARLY DENTAL HABITS FOR CHILDREN

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- February marks National Children’s Dental Health Month, a reminder for parents and caregivers that healthy smiles begin with everyday habits at home. Yet for many families, getting children to brush and floss consistently can be a challenge. Pediatric dental professionals note that establishing simple, age-appropriate routines early may help support healthy teeth, gums, and long-term oral wellness.As parents look for ways to reinforce daily oral care, some turn to products formulated specifically for children. SpryKids oral care products are made with xylitol, a naturally occurring ingredient found in many fruits and vegetables that supports oral health by influencing cavity-associated bacteria.“Children’s oral health is about more than brushing twice a day—it’s about creating habits that are easy to maintain,” said Nate Jones, CEO of Xlear. “Parents often look for products with familiar ingredients as they build daily routines that encourage consistent oral care.”Spry Kids Toothpaste is fluoride-free and available in a range of flavors designed for children. The formula is intended for gentle daily use while helping maintain a balanced oral environment, an important consideration as children’s mouths continue to develop.In addition to toothpaste, Spry Kids xylitol gum and mints may be used as a complement to brushing, particularly after meals or snacks when brushing isn’t possible. Dental professionals frequently point to saliva production as an important factor in oral cleanliness, and chewing gum is commonly noted as one way to help stimulate saliva flow.Spry Kids products are made without artificial sweeteners. When combined with regular dental visits, proper brushing techniques, and balanced nutrition, xylitol-based oral care products may play a supportive role in a child’s daily oral health routine.About Xlear Inc.Xlear Inc. is a leading innovator in xylitol-based nasal and oral care products. The company's mission is to provide consumers with effective and natural solutions for promoting nasal, oral, and overall wellness. Xlear's products are available nationwide at major retailers and online.To learn more about Xlear and Spry with xylitol, visit xlear.com . Xlear is available in major retail stores, including CVS, Walgreens, Target and other local pharmacies and retailers. Spry is available at many local natural grocery retailers.# # #EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information about Xlear and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

