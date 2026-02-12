Rescue Engineers Returns to the California Water Market

State Chromium (VI) MCL Compliance Deadlines Drive Need for More Treatment Providers

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rescue Engineers , a longstanding provider of reduction, coagulation, and filtration (RCF) technology today announced its commitment to invest several millions of dollars to increase the operational capacity for the California public water utilities market. Founded in 1978, the company provides municipalities integrated solutions addressing regulatory pressure including recent state action on hexavalent chromium (Cr(VI)).California has long been a national leader in regulating hexavalent chromium (Cr(VI)) a chemical compound found in groundwater from both natural sources and industrial activity that is a known human carcinogen. In 2024, the California State Water Resources Control Board lowered the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for hexavalent chromium (Cr(VI)) in drinking water to 10 parts per billion. That standard must be met by October 1, 2026, for systems with 10,000 or more connections, by October 1, 2027, for systems with 1,000 to 9,999 connections, and by October 1, 2028, for systems serving fewer than 1,000 connections.With the compliance deadline for larger systems approaching this year, many California drinking water utilities are under increasing pressure to upgrade treatment infrastructure. Meeting these requirements will demand the support of experienced providers capable of delivering reliable, field-tested solutions, and Rescue Engineers is answering that call.Rescue Engineers brings more than 45 years of experience in designing, engineering, manufacturing, integrating and commissioning potable RCF water treatment systems. With more than 100 proven installations over the last twenty years, the company is addressing California’s toughest water challenges, including removing arsenic, iron, manganese and reducing turbidity. Purpose built with proven designs, Rescue Engineers’ RCF technology is helping drinking water facilities respond to the more stringent (Cr(VI)) regulations beginning to take effect.“The RCF treatment system we purchased from Rescue Engineers performs as intended,” said Javier Rios at Linda County Water District. “We are enjoying reliable treatment and meeting all our original water quality goals.”“Practical engineering solves real problems,” said Bob Gilmore of Rescue Engineers. “We support California’s public utilities by delivering systems that perform and stand the test of time. As state regulations of hexavalent chromium advance and utilities face new pressure, we are proud to support the industry achieving compliance and bring forward proven solutions built for the varied chemistries of California water.”Originally founded in 1978, Rescue Engineers brings more than 45 years of experience in system design, manufacturing, integration and commissioning potable water solutions utilizing reduction, coagulation, and filtration (RCF). In the winter of 2026, it will launch its waterworks product lines. A certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) and trusted partner to California utilities, the company delivers proven treatment systems that address hexavalent chromium, arsenic, iron, manganese and turbidity to help public agencies meet regulatory and operational goals.

