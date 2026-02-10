'You Are Not A Tulip In A Pot' Celebrates The Wild, Wonderful Truth Of Childhood And The Parents Who Learn To Let Go

Cover "You Are Not a Tulip In a Pot" Singer Songwriter Nancy Manet, Author of "You Are Not a Tulip in a Pot." Michell Buvala created stunning, hand-cut art for "You Are Not a Tulip in a

Author Nancy Manet shares a lyrical, visually stunning children’s book that helps families to let go of rigid expectations and accept individuality with joy.

Working through her own oppressive, dogmatic upbringing, Nancy learned her children should be raised to be true to their authentic selves.” — Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing

AVONDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Nancy Manet presents "You Are Not A Tulip In a Pot," a heartfelt children’s book that invites parents, caregivers, and educators to rethink what it means to raise a thriving child. With lyrical, affirming couplets and richly textured artwork, the book reframes growth as beautiful, messy, and deeply personal, encouraging adults to celebrate children not for how neatly they fit expectations, but for who they truly are.

Inspired by Manet’s own experience of parenthood, "You Are Not A Tulip In a Pot" begins with a familiar message many caregivers hear: that a child should grow like a tulip in a pot, safe, predictable, and contained. Manet gently turns that idea on its head, revealing a more honest reality: children are often wildflowers, bursting beyond the boundaries adults imagine. The story follows one parent’s joyful journey of learning to release control, listen more closely, and love more freely.

Each spread, meticulously created by illustrator Michelle Buvala in hand-cut watercolor collage, pairs a quiet expectation with a vibrant surprise, offering moments that feel instantly recognizable to families. A tea party becomes a mud puddle adventure. A tricycle becomes a race car. A purring kitten becomes a mighty tiger. With every page turn, adult and child discover that creativity, independence, and individuality are not distractions from growth; they are the heart of it. The result is a book that comforts caregivers while affirming children who break the mold.

Manet’s motivation for writing the book stems from recognizing how readily inherited expectations can shape adults' interpretations of children’s behavior, personality, and development. Working through her own oppressive, dogmatic upbringing, Nancy learned her children should be raised to be true to their authentic selves.

Rather than offering directives, "You Are Not A Tulip In a Pot" extends an invitation to soften and to notice what is already blooming. The story affirms that letting go can be a form of healing and that embracing a child’s true nature can deepen connection at home and in the classroom.

Ideal for bedtime reading, storytime, counseling settings, and classroom conversations, "You Are Not A Tulip In a Pot" resonates with parents and caregivers in transition, teachers nurturing emotional growth, and anyone who loves a child who refuses to stay inside the lines. The book’s gentle tone makes space for children to feel celebrated, while helping adults feel less alone in the uncertainty that often accompanies parenting.

Published by The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group in Arizona, the book is available at your local independent bookstore or online at your favorite bookseller.

