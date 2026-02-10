CAROLINE DEBERRY SELECTED AS ONE OF THE TOP 25 GLOBAL IMPACT LEADERS BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Caroline Deberry at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that is pleased to announce Caroline DeBerry, founder and CEO of Tenagrity Solutions, was selected as one of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. .Being included in IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an extraordinary honor reserved for world-class innovators whose work shapes industries, empowers communities, and inspires meaningful change. A dedicated chapter in Volume 3 will feature Caroline DeBerry’s story, and she will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of industry experience, Ms. DeBerry is a published author and the Founder and CEO of Tenagrity Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in strategy, communications, operations, and scalability. In her role as CEO, she partners with both nonprofit and for-profit organizations across the healthcare and defense sectors, securing multiple legislative victories and delivering impactful results for her clients.Ms. DeBerry brings extensive experience in government and public service. Her career spans roles as a senior congressional staffer, a senior federal analyst in the Executive Branch, a small-business owner, and an executive leader in the nonprofit sector. Among her previous leadership positions, she served as Vice President of a healthcare policy think tank dedicated to developing practical, evidence-based policy solutions. She also served as Chief External Affairs Officer for an international nonprofit organization, where she regularly engaged with Congress, the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, the Office of the Surgeon General, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and multiple state governments.Earlier in her career, Ms. DeBerry served as Senior Legislative Assistant to a U.S. Congressman and held a PhD-level role as a senior federal analyst. She has successfully authored and advocated numerous pieces of legislation at both the federal and state levels. In addition to her policy work, she is a seasoned communications professional, serving as an editor, ghostwriter, and sought-after speaker featured on radio programs and professional webinars. Her external affairs expertise includes direct collaboration with Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Congress, White House officials, senior military leadership, and top industry executives.Ms. DeBerry is an international bestselling author and contributed a chapter to IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders: Stories of Resilience, Strength, Perseverance and Passion, Volume 4 in 2025. She is also the author of The Renewal of Independence: The Nation’s Renewed Dependence on Independence, published in 2010, and has written, illustrated, and self-published Esther: The Woman Who Didn’t Know Her Place as well as the children’s book The Reflect: The Beginning. She is currently writing a Christian, government-themed fiction series that Kaio Publications plans to release this coming summer.Ms. DeBerry’s areas of expertise include government and legislative relations, politics, healthcare and defense policy, business strategy and development, program development, project management, and writing and communications content, including speechwriting.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. DeBerry earned her Bachelor’s degree in U.S. Government from Freed-Hardeman University and began her Juris Doctor (JD) at Faulkner’s Jones School of Law.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. DeBerry has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2026, she was chosen as one of MSN’s Top Visionary Entrepreneurs. In 2025, she was selected for the Top 50 Fearless Leaders, (with a chapter in the corresponding international best-selling book), and she was named Top Founder and CEO of the Decade. She was also chosen as an Empowered Woman of the Year, was featured on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in New York City Times Square, and graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In 2024, she was awarded Top Founder and CEO of the Year by IAOTP, selected by Marquis Who’s Who in the field of Government and Public Policy, and featured in FORTUNE Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, and Who’s Who in America. She will be honored for her selection to be featured in IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders at IAOTP’s annual gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC in December 2026.In addition to her successful professional career, Ms. DeBerry has dedicated herself to public service and civic engagement. She volunteered as a temporary registrar in the City of Alexandria. She was trained by the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association to serve as a volunteer at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate and has also served as a hostess at the Georgia Governor’s Mansion. Between 2004 and 2008, Ms. DeBerry volunteered at several presidential events, served as a legislative aide to a state representative, and volunteered on numerous federal and state political campaigns.Looking back, Ms. DeBerry attributes her success to God and her faith, her perseverance, work ethic, family, and the amazing mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys writing, drawing, painting, spending time with her friends and family, and acting as a movie extra (Hallmark – coming out Christmas 2026). In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxOTeWB9kSs For more information, please visit: https://www.tenagrity-solutions.com/about About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.