Minister Willie Aucamp addresses Braille Information signs launch, 11 Feb

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Mr Willie Aucamp, together with WESSA, the City of Cape Town, Blind SA, the National Council of & for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), and with support from the Ford Wildlife Foundation, will unveil the first Braille informational beach signage for coastal users at the Blaauwberg Nature Reserve in Cape Town on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

The initiative, sponsored by Nedbank, forms part of a broader drive to create more inclusive coastal and beach experiences. The new information signage is designed to help visitors who are visually impaired access and engage with coastal environmental information in a meaningful, dignified way.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp (MP), will deliver the keynote address at the launch.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, 11 February 2026

Time: 11h30 to 14h00

Venue: Blaauwberg Nature Reserve, Eerste Steen

To RSVP please contact: Merle Van Diemel, Mobile: +27 83 301 9400, E-mail: mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries please contact: Thobile Zulu-Molobi Mobile: +27 82 513 7154, E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

