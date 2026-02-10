Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube conducts oversight visit at NorthLink TVET College and Western Cape CET, 11 Feb

Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, will on Wednesday the 11th of February 2026 conduct oversight visits at NorthLink TVET college in Bellville and move on to the Western Cape CET in Bellville still. In the effort to assess the campuses’ state of readiness for the 2026 academic year

Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Wednesday the 11th of February 2026 be at NorthLink TVET college, in Bellville, Capetown and later go to Western Cape CET also in Bellville. These ongoing oversight visits in ministry help the department ensure, support and gauge the state of Higher Education institutions' state of readiness for the 2026 academic year.

These oversight visits that are conducted country-wide have so far afforded the department insight into the needs of the institutions and areas that require support. They have also given ministry the opportunity to interface with students, management as well as staff.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Venue: NorthLink TVET College, Belville Campus

Date: 11 February 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Western Cape CET, Bellville

Date: 11 February 2026

Time: 14:00

For media queries contact:

Matshepo Dibetso

Cell: 064 748 0607

E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za

