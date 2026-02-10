Submit Release
Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube conducts oversight visit at NorthLink TVET College and Western Cape CET, 11 Feb

Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, will on Wednesday the 11th of February 2026 conduct oversight visits at NorthLink TVET college in Bellville and move on to the Western Cape CET in Bellville still. In the effort to assess the campuses’ state of readiness for the 2026 academic year

These ongoing oversight visits in ministry help the department ensure, support and gauge the state of Higher Education institutions' state of readiness for the 2026 academic year. 

These oversight visits that are conducted country-wide have so far afforded the department insight into the needs of the institutions and areas that require support. They have also given ministry the opportunity to interface with students, management as well as staff. 

These oversight visits that are conducted country-wide have so far afforded the department insight into the needs of the institutions and areas that require support. They have also given ministry the opportunity to interface with students, management as well as staff. 

Members of the media are invited to join as follows: 

Venue: NorthLink TVET College, Belville Campus
Date: 11 February 2026
Time: 10:00 

Venue: Western Cape CET, Bellville
Date: 11 February 2026
Time: 14:00

For media queries contact: 
Matshepo Dibetso 
Cell: 064 748 0607
E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za

