Minnesota-Based Brother Justus Whiskey Company Names Chief Growth Officer

Brother Justus Core Products

George Simpson, Seasoned Spirits Vet, to Lead Sales, Marketing, and Distribution in Newly Created Role for the Lauded Minnesota Craft Distiller

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brother Justus Whiskey Company, a Minneapolis-based craft distillery, today announced the next step in its aggressive growth plans: naming George Simpson, a spirits industry vet, to the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO)."We have devoted more than a decade to working the ground for growth: original, award-winning product, which American whiskey market mover Fred Minnick has called a 'game-changer' and 'everything I want in a whiskey;' manufacturing consistency, efficiency, and scalability; and an original brand rooted in Minnesota's unique landscape and heroic history that every American can relate to," said Phil Steger, Founder and CEO of Brother Justus Whiskey Company. "Last year was tough for the industry, but it was our biggest year yet, and 2026 is already off to the races. George's industry knowledge and success with both large and early-stage beverage alcohol brands are what we need to reach the next level. Driving hockey stick sales growth is goal #1, 2, and 3. George is ready to run full tilt toward achieving it."As CGO, Simpson will build and oversee execution of strategies in both the sales and marketing functions — building an efficient, integrated, and powerful capability that maximizes the company’s standing with consumers, the industry, and distributors. He will work directly with Steger and Helen Hardy (President) as part of the senior leadership team.“Brother Justus is emerging with loads of promise at a time when consumers are looking for something new, different, and authentic — the company is poised to shape the future of American whiskey, let alone the new American Single Malt category — and I’m fired up to bring the depth and breadth of my experiences to work in an environment with such passion and heritage; the goal is to catapult our whiskey into a sought after sip synonymous with craft, intention, and quality,” said Simpson.Simpson brings a lifetime of consumer product goods experience to work on behalf of the company, with more than a decade in the spirits and spirits-adjacent industries, including Heineken, La Pavia, and Spirits Investment Partners (SIP).About Brother Justus Whiskey CompanyBrother Justus Whiskey Company, a distiller of luxury American Single Malt Whiskey, was founded in Minneapolis in 2014. The distillery sources Minnesota ingredients—barley, water, oak, and peat—to craft perfect sips of whiskey. The company opened its cocktail room and industrial production facility in March 2021 in Minneapolis, now capable of producing more than 66,000 proof gallons (gallons at 100 proof) of whiskey annually. The distillery is one of few in Minnesota creating all of its spirits 100 percent of whole ingredients sourced from Minnesota, and only one of a handful of distilleries in the world using American peat. Awarded for flavor, quality, and innovation, the company’s three main products include the world’s first unaged American Single Malt Silver Whiskey, an aged American Single Malt Whiskey, and the international patent-pending Cold-PeatedAmerican Single Malt Whiskey. The company’s products are currently available for purchase online (to most states), and at restaurants and liquor stores in Minnesota and Illinois.# # #

