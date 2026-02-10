TSAOG Leads Corporate Fundraising At Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Walk & Climb

The San Antonio orthopedic practice raised over $36,000 as the presenting sponsor of the annual charity event

SAN ANTONIO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Antonio Orthopedic Group (TSAOG) served as the presenting sponsor of the 41st Annual Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Walk & Climb on Saturday, January 31, at the Alamodome. Team TSAOG raised $36,138.54 and earned recognition as the Top Corporate Fundraising Team for 2026.The event marked a transition year for the fundraiser, which moved to the Alamodome due to scheduled structural renovations at its traditional home, the Tower of the Americas. Participants completed a one-mile run followed by a lap around the stadium steps, with competitive and non-competitive options available. The event began at 8:00 AM following a 7:00 AM check-in.Special categories included divisions for first responders in full uniform and active duty and veteran military members wearing weighted vests. All competitive participants received chipped timing bibs to track their performance.The annual event supports the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s mission to find a cure and improve the quality of life for individuals with the disease. Corporate sponsorships and team participation fund research and care programs.TSAOG has provided orthopedic care to San Antonio and South Texas since 1947, when John J. Hinchey, M.D., established the practice. The organization has grown into the region’s most comprehensive orthopedic care & sports medicine provider.About the Company:John J. Hinchey, M.D., established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine in 1947 and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout San Antonio and South Texas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery , spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, workers’ compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists collaborates to provide a comprehensive continuum of care for their patients.

