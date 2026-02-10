Polyaluminum Chloride Market Expected to Expand at a 6.4% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polyaluminum chloride market has been witnessing notable growth, driven by increasing demand across various industrial sectors. As water treatment and environmental regulations become more stringent, the market is set to expand further, supported by advancements in chemical technology and rising urbanization. Let’s delve into the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and key industry trends shaping the future of this chemical segment.

Polyaluminum Chloride Market Size and Growth Outlook to 2026

The polyaluminum chloride market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.05 billion in 2025 to $2.2 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This earlier growth was largely fueled by the expansion of urban water treatment facilities, stricter industrial wastewater regulations, increasing pulp and paper production, growing textile manufacturing demand, and water treatment needs in the oil and gas sector. Moving forward, the market is anticipated to grow steadily, reaching $2.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%. This future growth is expected to be supported by investments in smart water infrastructure, stricter water quality regulations, effective industrial effluent management, rising water demand due to population growth, and the broader adoption of cost-efficient coagulants. Key trends shaping the market include increasing demand for sophisticated water treatment chemicals, wider use in municipal water purification, expansion of industrial wastewater treatment practices, growing application in textile effluent processing, and a focus on high-efficiency coagulants.

Understanding Polyaluminum Chloride and Its Primary Use

Polyaluminum chloride (PAC) is a chemical primarily used as a coagulant in water purification. It is manufactured by reacting aluminum hydroxide with either hydrochloric acid or aluminum chloride. The main purpose of PAC is to destabilize suspended particles in water, enabling them to aggregate and be removed more efficiently during treatment processes. This makes it an essential component in ensuring clean water in municipal and industrial applications.

The Pulp and Paper Industry as a Key Growth Driver for Polyaluminum Chloride

One of the main factors boosting the polyaluminum chloride market is the growth of the pulp and paper industry. This sector produces a wide range of paper products, including paper and cardboard, by processing raw materials like wood pulp and recycled fibers. Rising demand for packaging materials, increased literacy rates driving the consumption of books, and the growth of e-commerce requiring more shipping boxes are all contributing to the expansion of this industry. PAC plays a critical role as a retention aid in paper manufacturing, improving drainage and accelerating water removal, which enhances the efficiency of paper formation and overall productivity. For instance, in July 2023, the International Energy Agency reported that the pulp and paper sector accounted for about 2% of global industrial emissions in 2022. With paper production expected to increase through 2030, additional efforts are necessary to reduce emissions intensity in this industry, further encouraging the use of PAC in sustainable production processes.

Asia-Pacific to Lead Polyaluminum Chloride Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region for the polyaluminum chloride market and is forecasted to maintain the fastest growth rate throughout the coming years. The expanding water treatment infrastructure, rapid industrialization, and rising environmental regulations in this region contribute to its leading position. Other regions analyzed in the market report include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each offering distinct growth prospects influenced by their local water treatment needs and industrial activities.

