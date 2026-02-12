How RidePair Is Using AI to Fix Carpooling’s Trust Problem — and Why Investors Are Paying Attention

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carpooling has always made sense on paper. Fewer cars. Lower costs. Lower emissions. And yet, it never really worked. For decades, startups tried to revive it with better maps, cleaner interfaces, and tighter pickup windows. Adoption stayed low. Retention stayed worse. Most users treated carpooling as a last-ditch option, not a daily habit. According to RidePair, the failure had nothing to do with routing. It was trust.“Carpooling didn’t fail because people don’t care about cost or climate,” said Deborah Kenney, Founder of RidePair. “It failed because no one wants to gamble their daily commute on a stranger who might cancel, show up late, or just be a bad fit. That’s a trust problem — not a logistics problem.”From Carpooling to “Pairing”RidePair is reframing the category entirely. The company calls its approach Pairing — the evolution of carpooling — and it’s built around an AI system designed to learn which people actually work well together over time. Instead of matching riders solely on time and distance, RidePair’s platform analyzes behavioral and preference data such as schedule consistency, reliability history, communication style, and past ride outcomes. As trips are completed, the system learns which pairings succeed — and which break down — then optimizes future matches accordingly. The goal isn’t one-off rides. It’s repeat, dependable shared commuting.“Daily commuting is a repeated social contract,” Kenney said. “AI finally allows us to model that contract at scale.”Why AI Changes the EquationLegacy carpooling platforms relied on static rules: route overlap, availability, proximity. RidePair’s system is adaptive. Every completed pairing feeds the model with new signals — improving match quality, reducing cancellations, and increasing rider confidence.That learning loop creates outcomes earlier platforms struggled to achieve:• Higher ride completion rates• Lower churn after the first successful pairing• Stronger retention driven by stable, repeat matches“Route-only matching works for ride-hailing because the relationship ends when the ride ends,” Kenney explained. “Commuting doesn’t work that way. If trust isn’t there, the system collapses.”A Data Moat Built on Human BehaviorWhat makes RidePair defensible isn’t just its algorithm — it’s the data being generated.As more users complete successful pairings, the platform builds a proprietary dataset around human compatibility in commuting contexts. That data improves the AI, which improves matches, which drives retention — creating a feedback loop that compounds over time. Better matches lead to more rides.More rides lead to better data. Better data leads to better matches. “It’s a classic flywheel,” Kenney said, “but instead of optimizing supply and demand, we’re optimizing trust.”Why This Matters NowTransportation remains the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., yet most solutions require new infrastructure, new vehicles, or regulatory mandates. Pairing works with cars already on the road. By making shared rides predictable and comfortable, RidePair lowers the behavioral barrier that has kept carpooling from scaling — unlocking immediate reductions in single-occupancy vehicle trips without forcing lifestyle changes. “AI doesn’t just optimize routes,” Kenney said. “It optimizes human systems. That’s what mobility has been missing.”The Funding SignalRidePair’s approach is starting to resonate beyond users. The company is currently in active fundraising discussions, with interest from climate-focused funds, mobility investors, and strategic partners exploring employer- and city-level deployments. While RidePair declined to disclose round size or valuation, the company confirmed that capital will be used to expand its AI models, enterprise partnerships, and multi-city rollout. “We’re building infrastructure, not a feature,” Kenney said. “And infrastructure takes patience, data, and the right partners.”The Bigger BetRidePair isn’t positioning itself as another rides app. It’s betting that trust — learned, measured, and scaled through AI — is the missing layer in shared mobility. If it’s right, Pairing could finally turn carpooling into what it was always meant to be:Not a gamble — but dependable daily transportation.RidePairWebsite: https://ridepair.io Category: AI, Mobility, Transportation InfrastructureAbout RidePair Inc.RidePair is a software company that has developed an app for coordinating, enabling, and verifying ride sharing. This is not ride sharing, such as Uber, where the driver is essentially offering a taxi service, but true ride sharing in which everyone in the car is sharing the ride to go to a similar place – e.g., co-commuting to work with colleagues. Unlike taxi-like services, which increase the number of cars on the road, true ride sharing has been shown to be one of the most effective means of reducing cars on the roads and thus reducing traffic, emissions, and even reducing roadway maintenance. Media Contact:
info@ridepair.io
invest@ridepair.io

