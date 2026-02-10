Former Bachelorette and Reality Star Erica Rose Launches Unconventional Collaboration of Attorneys with New LA Law Firm

Charles Sanders & Erica Rose of Rose-Sanders Law

Rose Sanders Law Expands to California with unconventional Collaboration Between Reality TV Personality, Her Husband, and Her Ex!

I'm just happy we did it. I think it's going to be a great partnership for everyone involved, and it's a full circle moment as I started out over 10 years ago at the Gentry Law Group.” — Erica Rose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose Sanders Law, a personal injury firm with offices across Texas, has announced the opening of its first California location in Los Angeles.The expansion brings together a unique partnership: attorney and reality television personality Erica Rose, her husband Charles Sanders, and her ex-partner and father of her first daughter, Galen.Rose, who is best known for her appearances on ABC's "The Bachelor," "Married to Medicine,” "Bachelor Pad," two seasons of Bravo's "Below Deck," brings her entertainment industry connections and legal expertise to one of the nation's most hazardous metropolitan areas. Los Angeles remains the epicenter of California’s traffic accidents, reporting tens of thousands of highway incidents every year.The idea for the expansion emerged unexpectedly during a dinner conversation between Sanders and Galen. The two were discussing California's recent increase in policy limits for car accidents, which now match Texas requirements. While some may see the arrangement as more that’s a challenge, Rose believes their professional strengths lie in their differences."At first, I thought wait, partnering with my ex and my husband?” she said. “Well, they are both great attorneys and excel in different ways, so I feel like together the three of us will make a really good team.""I'm just happy we did it," Rose said. "I think it's going to be a great partnership for everyone involved, and it's a full circle moment as I started out over 10 years ago at the Gentry Law Group."The three attorneys each bring distinct talents to the practice. Galen brings civil litigation experience, while Sanders specializes in insurance matters and car accident cases. Rose, who earned her LLM in Entertainment and Media Law from Southwestern University in Los Angeles, handles trial work and client relations."Amazing things happen when we lead with purpose and allow respect to outlast any challenge," Rose said. "I'm proud to open our new Rose Sanders Los Angeles Office with a partnership rooted in excellence, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of justice."Rose Sanders Law originally launched in 2018 as the Erica Rose Law Firm, focusing on family and entertainment law. In 2020, Rose partnered with her husband Charles Sanders, and the firm shifted its primary focus to personal injury cases. The firm now has offices in Houston, Dallas, McAllen, and El Paso, Texas, in addition to the new Los Angeles location.The firm's practice areas include motor vehicle accidents, truck accidents, maritime injuries, wrongful death cases, and entertainment law. About Rose Sanders Law : Rose Sanders Law is a personal injury trial law firm founded by Erica Rose in 2018. The firm represents clients across Texas and California in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, commercial truck accidents, and entertainment law matters.Media Contact(s):

