PCI Race Radios & RaceAir Customers Dominate at the 2026 King of the Hammers

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCI Race Radios is proud to congratulate the drivers and teams who relied on PCI communications, RaceAir fresh air systems, GPS navigation, and safety equipment while delivering standout performances at the 2026 King of the Hammers — one of the most grueling and prestigious off-road races in the world.Battling brutal desert terrain and punishing rock trails, PCI- and RaceAir-equipped racers proved that clear communication, clean air, and precise navigation are critical advantages when every second — and every breath — counts.Class Winners Using PCI Communications, RaceAir Systems, & GPS Navigation:T1 Class & Overall Winner: Christopher PolvoordeT2 Class Winner: Ray GriffithUTV Open Class Winner: Brock HegerUTV Pro Modified Class Winner: Phil BlurtonKing of the Hammers pushes both drivers and equipment to the absolute limit. From high-speed desert sections to technical rock canyons filled with dust and silt, PCI communication systems kept teams connected with co-drivers, spotters, and pit crews, while RaceAir fresh air systems delivered clean, filtered airflow inside the vehicle — reducing dust fatigue and improving driver focus. Additionally, PCI, known as “The GPS Experts”, provided GPS files on site that enabled teams to confidently navigate the punishing racecourse with precision.“King of the Hammers is one of the toughest environments in motorsports — on both equipment and the human body,” said Ryder Steinberger, Director of Business Development. “We’re proud that top competitors trust PCI for their communications and safety on the lakebed. Congratulations to Christopher, Ray, Brock, Phil, and all the teams who put our systems to the ultimate test in Johnson Valley.”PCI Race Radios continues to lead the off-road industry with race-proven intercoms, radios, headsets, and vehicle-specific mounting solutions, while RaceAir systems provide premium fresh air filtration designed to combat dust, heat, and long hours behind the wheel. The addition of GPS navigation files underscores PCI’s commitment to helping teams perform at their peak under extreme conditions.About PCI Race Radios & RaceAir PCI Race Radios is a leading provider of communication solutions for off-road racing, recreational off-roaders, and professional race teams. RaceAir, a PCI brand, delivers high-performance fresh air systems engineered to provide clean, filtered airflow in extreme environments. Together, PCI and RaceAir help teams stay connected, breathe easier, and navigate confidently in the harshest racing conditions on earth.

