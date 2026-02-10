A1 SolarStore Celebrates Record-Breaking Participation and Innovation in Solar Scholarship Season 3

Cover of the scholarship

Student from Purdue University takes top honors with startup "Electrocean" as scholarship program sees surge in applicants from nearly 50 states.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A1 SolarStore proudly announced the successful completion of its third annual Solar Scholarship to Fight Climate Change, marking the program’s most impactful year to date. Season 3 saw record-breaking engagement, with 721 applications from students representing more than 300 universities across 48 states, highlighting the growing momentum and creativity among the next generation of clean energy leaders.

The A1 Scholarship program encourages currently enrolled college students with academic interests in sustainability, renewable energy, and environmental science to propose bold, original ideas involving solar energy. Participants submitted 90-second video pitches outlining innovative solutions aimed at reducing emissions, advancing renewable technologies, or increasing climate awareness.

After careful review by the scholarship committee, Gabriel Boyd, a student at Purdue University, was selected as the Season 3 scholarship recipient. His project, Electrocean, distinguished itself through its innovative approach to renewable energy deployment and strong real-world startup potential.

Reflecting on the recognition, Boyd shared:

“I really appreciate that A1 SolarStore thought highly of the technology that my startup is trying to push out there and implement in the world. The funds from the scholarship are going to go toward supporting me so that I can finish my last semester of my undergrad at Purdue University strong. It will also enable me to spend more time working on the startup than I otherwise would have been able to while working my part-time job at the University Makerspace.”

In addition to the winning project, three finalist submissions were recognized for their creativity, technical merit, and potential impact on the future of clean energy:

Audrey Rust proposed hydraulically mounted, sun-tracking solar panels integrated along cargo ship hulls. For a 250-meter vessel, the system could generate approximately 664 kW per day, significantly reducing fossil fuel dependence and marine emissions.

Jessica Yoshioka developed Clean Sort, a solar-powered smart waste bin using AI vision to automatically scan, clean, and sort materials into proper recycling streams, addressing contamination issues that often divert recyclable materials to landfills.

Abigail Polyanski proposed integrating lightweight, flexible solar panels into forward operating base (FOB) shelters, creating solar-powered microgrids that reduce reliance on diesel generators, improve air quality, and enhance operational safety.

Collectively, Season 3 submissions reflected a growing commitment among students to tackling climate challenges through practical, scalable solar solutions—reinforcing the scholarship’s role as a platform for emerging clean energy innovators.

Looking Ahead

Building on the strong foundation and momentum established in Season 3, A1 SolarStore plans to launch the next scholarship cycle in spring 2026. Additional details will be shared on the scholarship page as the application period approaches.

“We are continually inspired by the passion and originality demonstrated by students across the country,” said a spokesperson for A1 SolarStore. “Season 3 clearly showed that even in a challenging policy and market environment, the next generation is ready to push clean energy forward.”

About A1 SolarStore

Founded in 2017, A1 SolarStore is a leading U.S.-based marketplace specializing in renewable energy equipment, HVAC systems, and electrical components. With a mission to make solar energy accessible to everyone, the company serves residential and commercial customers across North America through its online platform and network of over 50 fulfillment centers. A1 SolarStore provides a wide range of products from top global brands and is dedicated to supporting education and innovation in the clean energy sector.

To learn more about the scholarship, please visit: https://a1solarstore.com/solar-scholarship-to-fight-climate-change.html

Seoson 3 open video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.