Carter Notary Encourages Community Support During Love Local Week in Victoria

Beverly Carter, owner of Carter Notary, asks the community to support the Love Local Week campaign in Victoria, British Columbia this week.

As a local business owner, I see the impact of community support every single day. A thoughtful recommendation, a shared social post, or a returning customer can genuinely change someone’s week."” — Beverly Carter

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Local Week is underway across Greater Victoria, and Carter Notary is proud to support the annual campaign led by Think Local First Society . The initiative invites community members to pause, notice, and intentionally support the local businesses, organizations, and non-profits that help shape the character and resilience of our region.Victoria’s daily life deeply involves local businesses and community groups. They sponsor kids’ sports teams, contribute to school fundraisers, donate to local causes, and quietly provide support when needed. Beyond providing goods and services, they create connection, stability, and a sense of belonging in our neighbourhoods.“As a local business owner, I see the impact of community support every single day,” says Beverly Carter, owner of Carter Notary. “A thoughtful recommendation, a shared social media post, or a returning customer can genuinely change someone’s week. Sometimes even their year. Beyond the financial impact, it’s incredibly affirming. It reminds business owners that their work matters and that their community sees them.”Love Local Week is a gentle reminder that small, intentional choices can have a meaningful impact. Choosing a local service provider, shopping at independently owned stores, or supporting community organizations helps keep resources circulating within the region and strengthens the local economy.Supporting this sense of connection is at the heart of Think Local First Society, where Carter also serves as President. The organization exists to amplify collaboration among local businesses and community groups by creating opportunities to connect, share resources, and support one another with intention.“When local organizations choose to support each other, everyone benefits,” Carter says. “It strengthens relationships, builds resilience, and helps make Greater Victoria a better place to live and work.”Think Local First Society is made up of independent business owners and community members who champion local choice and help consumers understand the real impact of buying local. The organization continues to welcome businesses and community groups who are looking to collaborate, connect, and make a positive difference.To learn more about Love Local Week or how to get involved with Think Local First Society, visit https://thinklocalvictoria.com/

