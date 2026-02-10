RidePair Climate Initiative Aligns with State Goals to Reduce Single-Occupancy Vehicle Travel

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the transportation sector continues to be the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, the RidePair Climate Initiative today reaffirmed its commitment to helping California achieve measurable emissions reductions by reducing single-occupancy vehicle travel — an objective central to the state’s climate policy.The RidePair Climate Initiative is a California public benefit nonprofit dedicated to advancing equitable, shared mobility solutions that help reduce vehicle miles traveled. The organization is positioning itself to receive Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) grant funds this year through regulatory settlements administered by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), with a focus on serving underprivileged and disadvantaged communities.“California’s climate strategy clearly identifies reducing single-occupancy vehicle travel as an essential pathway to meeting our emissions and air-quality goals,” said a spokesperson from CARB. “These strategies help support more equitable access to affordable, pollution-reducing transportation options across the state.”Addressing Transportation Emissions and EquityCARB’s climate scoping plans repeatedly emphasize the need to shift commuting behavior away from single-occupancy vehicles as a critical strategy for achieving statewide emissions targets, including the 2030 objective of reducing greenhouse gases by 40% below 1990 levels.“Transportation emissions cannot be solved by technology alone,” said Deborah Kenney, Founder and Chair of the RidePair Climate Initiative. “We need behavioral solutions that meet people where they are — especially in communities most impacted by pollution, congestion, and limited mobility options.”While RidePair has not yet received SEP funds, the organization expects awards in 2026 that will empower its mission — bringing pay-per-mile climate incentives to everyday commuters. The SEP program prioritizes projects that deliver measurable environmental benefit while directly serving underserved communities, an alignment RidePair considers foundational to its climate and equity goals.Users Get Paid to Pair — Equity Meets Climate ImpactRidePair’s shared mobility incentive model delivers benefits on multiple levels:• Climate impact: Reduces single-occupancy vehicle trips and associated emissions• Economic benefit: Users earn incentives — getting paid to pair — for sharing rides• Equity focus: Incentive participation prioritizes access for communities with fewer mobility options, high pollution exposure, and long commute burdens“We are designing a climate solution that pays people to take action,” Kenney continued. “Often, low-income and disadvantaged communities face both the highest air pollution burdens and the least economic flexibility to choose cleaner travel options. RidePair reverses that dynamic by aligning incentives with shared mobility behavior.”About the RidePair Climate InitiativeThe RidePair Climate Initiative is a California public-benefit nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing transportation emissions through incentivized shared mobility. With anticipated SEP grant funding from CARB settlement programs, the Initiative channels public and philanthropic support into measurable reductions in single-occupancy vehicle travel — advancing both climate targets and equity outcomes for California communities.Media & Partnership Inquiries:info@ridepair.comAbout RidePair Inc.RidePair is a software company that has developed an app for coordinating, enabling, and verifying ride sharing. This is not ride sharing, such as Uber, where the driver is essentially offering a taxi service, but true ride sharing in which everyone in the car is sharing the ride to go to a similar place – e.g., co-commuting to work with colleagues. Unlike taxi-like services, which increase the number of cars on the road, true ride sharing has been shown to be one of the most effective means of reducing cars on the roads and thus reducing traffic, emissions, and even reducing roadway maintenance. The issue has been verifying that ride sharing or co-commuting is actually occurring, which issue we believe will be solved by the Ridepair app.For More InformationTo learn more about Ridepair Inc. and its Reg A offering, please visit www.ridepair.io Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Ridepair’s current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, the consummation of the offering, and Ridepair’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which it operates.These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “could,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “approximately,” “predict,” “potential,” “may,” and “assume,” as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future.Forward-looking statements are based on Ridepair’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, taking into account currently known market conditions and other factors. Ridepair’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Ridepair’s actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Ridepair’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular and Ridepair’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made. You are cautioned that the forward-lookingstatements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that such statements will be realized or that the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Any forward- looking statement made by Ridepair in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Ridepair undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.Media Contact:info@ridepair.ioinvest@ridepair.io

