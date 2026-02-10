Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Luis Coronel, This Friday, February 13th

Soboba Casino Resort Luis Coronel

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome Luis Coronel to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, February 13th at 9pm.Known for his “smooth voice and sweet smile,” Coronel has become one of the most influential voices in contemporary Regional Mexican music.Born in Tucson, AZ, and raised in Las Vegas, Coronel rose to prominence at a young age through social media, quickly building a loyal fan base drawn to his emotional storytelling and authentic style. His breakout single, “Mi Niña Traviesa,” launched his career and helped redefine the Regional Mexican genre for a new generation of listeners. Since then, Coronel has continued to evolve as an artist, blending traditional influences with modern sounds.Coronel’s success has been recognized with numerous industry honors, including multiple Latin Billboard Music Awards, Premios Lo Nuestro awards, and a Latin Grammy Award nomination. His discography features fan-favorite hits such as “Escápate,” “Tumbado,” and “Tal Como Eres.”His certified gold album, “Quiero Ser Tu Dueño,” reached the top of the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, earning him the distinction of being the youngest solo artist in 13 years to claim the No. 1 spot. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:###

