Mohr Marketing Expands 'Joint Advertising Compliance Program' to Combat Vendor Fatigue in Hair Relaxer Litigation

MDL 3060 Hair Straightener Litigation Signed Compliant Cases Stop Buying Leads The Joint Advertising Compliance Program Explained Elevate Your Lead Generation to a Whole New Level

Combat vendor fatigue in Hair Relaxer litigation: Mohr Marketing's expanded program offers law firms 1-to-1 exclusivity and fully compliant case data.

We don't sell leads; we build a 1-to-1 co-venture where the firm is the advertiser, and every case generated is 100% exclusive to them.” — Ed Mohr

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Hair Relaxer litigation (MDL 3060) surpasses 10,000 pending cases and moves toward critical bellwether trials, Mohr Marketing, LLC announced the major expansion of its Joint Advertising Compliance Program.This initiative offers law firms a compliant, exclusive alternative to the traditional "lead vendor" model, which has come under increasing scrutiny due to regulatory shifts like California’s SB 37 and rising "vendor fatigue" among mass tort attorneys.The Hair Relaxer litigation, which centers on allegations that endocrine-disrupting chemicals in hair straighteners caused uterine and ovarian cancers, has entered a pivotal "science-driven" phase following the court's recent "Science Day." With discovery accelerating against major defendants, law firms are racing to build their dockets. However, many are finding that the traditional market for acquiring these cases is plagued by resold data, low contact rates, and compliance risks."Managing partners are tired of the 'black box' experience," said Ed Mohr, President of Mohr Marketing. "They are tired of buying a lead only to find out it was sold to three other firms, or that the marketing behind it puts their law license at risk. We built the Joint Advertising Compliance Program to end that cycle. We don't sell leads; we build a 1-to-1 co-venture where the firm is the advertiser, and every case generated is 100% exclusive to them."A "Compliance-First" ArchitectureThe Joint Advertising Compliance Program differentiates itself from standard lead generation through three key pillars:• Absolute Exclusivity: Unlike "pool" models where budgets are commingled, Mohr Marketing executes specific media buys for individual firms. Data flows directly from the advertisement to the law firm’s CRM, ensuring a clear chain of custody.• AI-Driven Intent Targeting: Utilizing the proprietary AI WebTracker, the program identifies high-intent users who are actively researching medical diagnoses or legal remedies, filtering out "casual browsers" to improve retainer rates.• Regulatory Safety: The program acts as a marketing arm rather than a referral service, aligning with Model Rules of Professional Conduct and new state-level statutes. Every inquiry is backed by a TrustedForm or Jornaya certificate to mitigate TCPA liability."The Hair Relaxer docket is too valuable to leave to chance," Mohr added. "With bellwether trials on the horizon for late 2026, firms need a pipeline they can trust. Our program offers the 'glass pipeline'—total transparency from the click to the contract."About Mohr MarketingMohr Marketing is a premier legal advertising agency specializing in high-volume case acquisition for Mass Tort and Personal Injury firms. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with rigorous ethical compliance, Mohr Marketing helps law firms scale their caseloads without compromising their professional standards.Media Contact:Ed MohrMohr Marketing, LLC1636 N Cedar Crest Blvd #34512Allentown, PA 18104________________________________________

MDL 3060 Strategy: How to Acquire Signed Retainers, Not Leads

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.