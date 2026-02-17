Julie Alfin Launches MatchedWell, a Coaching and Consulting Firm for Executives, HR Leaders, and Entrepreneurs

Julie Alfin, executive leadership coach and founder of MatchedWell

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julie Alfin believes the research on executive coaching is no longer ambiguous. Leaders who work with a coach consistently outperform those who don't—not because they become different people, but because they finally see clearly what has been in the way. They make faster decisions. They build stronger teams. They stop managing around problems and start solving them. And the single variable that determines whether coaching delivers results or simply delivers hours is the precision of the match between coach and client.That insight is the foundation of MatchedWell Alfin today announced the launch of MatchedWell, a coaching and consulting firm built around a deceptively simple premise: that the most significant obstacle between a leader and the performance they are capable of is not a lack of strategy, skill, or ambition. It is a lack of clarity about what they actually want—and the absence of a coach precisely matched to help them get there. MatchedWell, accessible at getmatchedwell.com, offers one-on-one coaching engagements and consulting services for executives, HR and people professionals, and entrepreneurs ready to stop operating below their potential."The leaders I work with are not underperformers," Alfin said. "They are some of the most capable people in their fields. What they share is this: they have built careers around what they are good at rather than what they actually want to build. My job is to help them see that distinction clearly—and then do something about it."Precision Matching as a Performance StrategyThe name MatchedWell is not incidental. Generic coaching—a capable coach paired with whoever books a session—produces generic results. What MatchedWell offers is more deliberate: a matching process that aligns each client with a coach whose experience, methodology, and approach are specifically suited to that client's situation, goals, and the particular patterns keeping them stuck.A senior executive navigating a performance crisis requires something fundamentally different from an entrepreneur building a company's first leadership team. An HR professional confronting a culture that has outpaced its systems needs a different kind of partner than a founder deciding whether the business they have built is the business they actually want to run. MatchedWell is built to make that distinction—ensuring every engagement begins with the right match, not simply an available one.A Practice Built on Earned ExperienceAlfin brings to MatchedWell a career forged at the senior levels of financial services, one of the most demanding and results-driven industries in business. That experience gave her direct exposure to the pressures leaders face at the highest levels: the tension between being liked and driving performance, the cost of avoiding difficult decisions, and the quiet toll of building a professional life that functions but doesn't fit. Her coaching methodology combines mindset development with concrete, immediately applicable tools that produce not just new thinking but clear action.Who MatchedWell ServesMatchedWell works with three client groups who share a common condition: they are operating below what they know they are capable of, and they are ready to change that.Corporate Executives and Leaders who have tried every tool and strategy available yet remain constrained by capacity, team underperformance, and organizations that cannot keep pace with their ambitions.HR and People Professionals who sit at the intersection of organizational culture and leadership accountability, expected to drive performance in environments that frequently work against them.Entrepreneurs and Founders building with intention but navigating the demands of leading without a roadmap—who need both the mindset resilience and operational clarity that growth requires.Across all three, MatchedWell's work rests on a single conviction: the moment a leader stops seeing their situation as a set of constraints and starts seeing it as a set of choices is the moment real change becomes possible.About MatchedWellMatchedWell is a coaching and consulting firm founded by Julie Alfin, a financial services industry veteran and experienced leadership professional. The firm works with corporate executives, HR leaders, and entrepreneurs to develop the mindset, tools, and clarity needed to stop settling and start leading with purpose. MatchedWell is headquartered in the United States and serves clients nationally. For more information, visit www.getmatchedwell.com

