ResearchWild Announces 4th Annual Fundraising Gala, ‘Wild After Dark’, Raising Funds for Conservation and Education

The "Wild After Dark" Gala, on March 28, will be at the Coconut Beach Volleyball Complex. Proceeds will support Louisiana and Indonesia conservation programs.

Your ticket is more than admission...it's an investment!” — Micheal Birt, MS, Founder and President of ResearchWild

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResearchWild announces its 4th annual fundraising gala, Wild After Dark. This semi-formal event will take place on March 28 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Coconut Beach Volleyball Complex event space. Guests will enjoy food, drinks, and music provided by Coconut Beach, with proceeds supporting ResearchWild’s Nature Education and Research Programs in South Louisiana and Indonesia.The evening will feature a variety of interactive booths, including wild-animal encounters with Cloud Nine Exotics, card readings by Lydia, a virtual booth courtesy of King Crow, and a live auction hosted by Chuck Mutz of Black Tie Auctions. All auction items and prizes have been donated by local and global businesses, with proceeds directly funding ResearchWild’s conservation and research initiatives. The fundraising for the nonprofit, ResearchWild, supports the creation of new and innovative opportunities, media, and experiences in wildlife conservation and research.Early bird tickets are available through February 28 at $60 for individuals and $110 for couples. After February 28, or at the door, tickets will be $75 for individuals and $140 for couples. Virtual admission tickets are available for $20. “Your ticket is more than admission...it's an investment,” says Michael Birt, President and Founder of ResearchWild. To further support ResearchWild's initiatives, you can bid on the silent auction items , ranging from artwork and sports memorabilia to fantastic trips (to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail to Vidanta, Mexico).ResearchWild invites adults of all ages to attend, including parents who want to teach their children about the environment, retirees seeking to give back to the community and reconnect with nature, university-level students, and anyone interested in learning how to protect their local ecosystem and contribute to global environmental efforts.“This is not just an environmental crisis, it is an education, economic, and community resilience crisis. When ecosystems collapse, foods systems fail, cultures erode, and economies suffer. ResearchWild exists to interrupt that trajectory through education, research, and people powdered conservation,” Birt adds.About ResearchWildResearchWild is a New Orleans-based company with a mission to train the next generation of conservationists. Whether conducting human–wildlife removal (pest control) as humanely as possible or providing education, education is the foundation of everything the company does. It is infused into every effort -whether to empower or inspire. For more information on how to become a partner, volunteer, donate or invite conservation in to your everyday lifestyle visit https://www.rwild.org/

