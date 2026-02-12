Canadian Author Shelby Moore Releases New Children’s Book on Facing Fear

Cover of When You’re Little, Things Are Scary Shelby Moore at a book signing

Shelby Moore’s new release helps children face fear, joining her series that teaches kids simple tools for managing big feelings.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian children’s author, mom, and educator Shelby Moore has released her newest book, When You’re Little, Things Are Scary, a picture book that helps young readers confront and manage fear. Building on the success of her debut, When You’re Little, Things Are Big, Moore continues her mission to give families practical tools for children’s emotional development.When You’re Little, Things Are Scary follows a young child who encounters everyday fears: strange-looking fruit, a dark room, a barking dog. Each time, the child pauses, takes a breath, and asks, “what would a giant do?” This shift in viewpoint shrinks worries to a manageable size. Told in gentle rhyming lines, the story treats fear as normal and offers families a simple strategy they can try anywhere. By presenting fears in small, repeatable episodes, the book helps children practice bravery while knowing it is perfectly fine to feel scared in the first place.Moore’s first title, When You’re Little, Things Are Big, showed how overwhelming feelings can settle with a five-count breath. Together, the books form a toolkit for early readers, one for fear and one for big feelings, each built around a repeatable step a child can remember. Parents, educators, and caregivers have praised the series for making complex emotions approachable and for providing children with tools they can carry into everyday life.Both stories use short scenes that rise and resolve, validating big feelings, inviting calm, and encouraging conversations between kids and caregivers. They combine simple storytelling with practical application, creating books that children enjoy and adults find genuinely useful.When You’re Little, Things Are Scary is available now at Amazon and other retailers.

