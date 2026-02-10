AeroBase Group Appoints Rebekah Disser as Director of Ecommerce

announced today the appointment of Rebekah Disser as its new Director of Ecommerce, effective February 16, 2026.

We are confident her experience, expertise, and leadership will be instrumental in achieving our goals as we further expand our ecommerce platform” — Tom Corrao

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroBase Group, Inc., a leader in the aerospace and defense industry, announced today the appointment of Rebekah

Disser as its new Director of Ecommerce, effective February 16, 2026. In her role, Disser will lead the strategy,

development, and expansion of AeroBase’s ecommerce operations, with a focus on operational efficiency, and

customer experience within the aerospace and defense market. The appointment comes as AeroBase continues to

invest in digital infrastructure and expand its ecommerce capabilities to meet growing global demand.

“Having Rebekah return to AeroBase to help us catapult our ecommerce division will be a huge advantage for the

company,” said Tom Corrao, Owner and CEO at AeroBase Group, Inc. “We are confident her experience, expertise,

and leadership will be instrumental in achieving our goals as we further expand our ecommerce platform.”

Disser previously worked at AeroBase Group, Inc. from 2015 to 2017 before going on to become Manager and

later Director of Operations at Military Fasteners, a company previously owned by AeroBase Group, Inc. CEO

Tom Corrao. Joining Military Fasteners at its inception, Disser played a critical role in building the company’s

operational foundation.

During her eight years with Military Fasteners, Disser helped establish and scale processes across warehouse

operations, purchasing, customer service, and finance. Her hands-on experience building ecommerce-driven

operations from the ground up, combined with her deep understanding of the aerospace and defense industry,

positions her as a key driver of AeroBase’s continued ecommerce growth.

“When I first joined AeroBase in 2015, it was a scrappy company with no quit. I have watched Tom [Corrao] and

Alexina [Pham] grow this company into a major force in the industry and saying that rejoining the AeroBase team for

their next big development is exciting, is a huge understatement.” said Rebekah Disser. “Coming back to AeroBase

feels like coming home. After all, this is where my aerospace and defense journey began. AeroBase not only keeps

their customers as a main focus, but prides itself on the culture it has created for its employees. Realigning with that

mindset has been a driving factor in my return to the industry.”

About AeroBase Group, Inc.

AeroBase Group, Inc. is a trusted supplier in the aerospace and defense industry, providing mission-critical

components and solutions to customers worldwide. Based in St. Augustine, Florida, the company is known for its

commitment to quality, speed, and operational excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.