Understand Tech Launches AI-In-a-Box, an Integrated On-Premise Enterprise AI Appliance

Production-ready, fully managed AI for regulated, air-gapped, and mission-critical environments

CANNES, FRANCE, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Understand Tech today announced the launch of AI-In-a-Box , a compact, high-performance on-premise AI appliance that runs entirely inside an organization’s infrastructure. Introduced at WAICF, AI-In-a-Box enables local LLM inference, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and enterprise AI workflows with no cloud dependency and no external network calls.𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗔𝗜, 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲AI-In-a-Box combines integrated hardware, the full Understand Tech platform , and secure offline update services into a fully managed on-premise operating model. Data, models, and computation remain on-site, enabling full data sovereignty while delivering enterprise-grade performance, governance, and operational control.“Over the past year, we kept hearing the same request from customers: they want the benefits of enterprise AI, but deployed on their own infrastructure without the cost, complexity, or cloud dependencies that slow projects down,” said 𝗡𝗮𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗕𝗔𝗞, 𝗖𝗼-𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 & 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗼𝗳 𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵. “We’re seeing strong demand across multiple market segments from engineering and IT teams to smaller company teams for confidential LLM chat that preserves intellectual property, and for code generation and automation without token-based limits disrupting adoption or budgeting. We built AI-In-a-Box side-by-side with customers, incorporating their inputs to deliver a cost-effective, easy-to-deploy appliance that can scale from a single installation to multiple boxes across teams while keeping data, models, and computation inside the customer perimeter.”𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀- Offline / air-gapped ready operation with no external network calls- Local LLM + RAG using on-site knowledge bases and vector stores- Encrypted storage, RBAC, and audit-ready logs- APIs + enterprise integrations for automation and custom applications- Secure offline platform and model updates- Multi-user access with admin controls and monitoring integration𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀AI-In-a-Box is designed for environments requiring strict data governance, including defense and government, critical infrastructure, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, and confidential R&D.𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁AI-In-a-Box is currently delivered on NVIDIA-based platforms, with support for additional hardware platforms planned in upcoming releases.𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴AI-In-a-Box is available now from Understand Tech as an annual subscription, which includes the appliance, maintenance, updates, and support.Learn more and access the technical details : https://understand.tech/product/ai-in-a-box Contact: contact@understand.tech𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵Understand Tech helps organizations build and govern AI applications with enterprise-grade security and control.

