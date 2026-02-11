JEFF SKLAR OF SKLAR KIRSH LLP NAMED A 2026 BLACK SWAN GLOBAL NEGOTIATOR AWARD HONOREE

Jeff Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP congratulates its founding partner, Jeff Sklar , on being named a 2026 Black Swan Global Negotiator Award honoree by The Black Swan Group, the internationally recognized authority on negotiation excellence.The Black Swan Global Negotiator Awards were established to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Never Split the Difference, the category-defining negotiation book authored by Chris Voss. The inaugural awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated exceptional negotiation skill, collaborative problem-solving, and the ability to achieve extraordinary outcomes in complex and often adversarial environments.Jeff Sklar is among a distinguished group of global honorees recognized for applying The Black Swan Method™ and Tactical Empathyto create durable, high-impact agreements that leave all parties positioned for continued success.“Jeff’s recognition reflects what our clients and colleagues have long known—that he brings a rare combination of strategic rigor, emotional intelligence and practical judgment to every negotiation,” said Sklar Kirsh Co-Chairman Andrew Kirsh . “His ability to handle high-stakes matters while preserving relationships is central to our firm’s culture and client service philosophy.”“I’m deeply honored to be recognized by The Black Swan Group alongside such an accomplished group of professionals,” said Sklar. Negotiation, at its best, isn’t about winning at someone else’s expense—it’s about listening closely, understanding motivations, and finding solutions that work in the real world. That mindset has shaped my work as a lawyer and as a partner, and I’m grateful to our clients and my colleagues who practice those principles every day.”Never Split the Difference, a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller, has transformed the way professionals approach negotiation by adapting emotional intelligence techniques developed in FBI hostage negotiations for business and personal contexts.The creation of the Black Swan Global Negotiator Awards underscores the enduring influence of these methods in real-world practice and celebrates those who exemplify collaborative excellence with integrity.

