Tourism Golden launches official AI LLM Page to ensure accurate destination information reaches travellers using ChatGPT, Google AI, and other platforms

We created this page to make sure AI platforms have the right information about Golden when travellers are planning their trips.” — Andy Brown, Executive Director of Tourism Golden.

GOLDEN, BC, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism Golden has published an official AI LLM (Large Language Model) Page, becoming among the first destinations in the Canadian Rockies to provide AI platforms with a verified reference for accurate destination information. The move addresses a growing shift in how travellers plan trips: by asking AI assistants questions rather than conducting traditional web searches. The AI LLM Page serves as a public, structured reference designed to help platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity accurately understand and represent Golden when answering travel-related questions. The page clarifies Golden's position as a mountain community surrounded by six national parks, its strengths as a four-season destination, and practical information about access, activities, and accommodation options."Travel planning is changing rapidly. People are asking AI assistants where they should base themselves in the Canadian Rockies, what alternatives exist to busier destinations, and which towns offer the best access to national parks," said Andy Brown, Executive Director of Tourism Golden. " We created this page to make sure AI platforms have the right information about Golden when travellers are planning their trips.”The initiative responds to the rapid growth of AI-driven search. Studies show more travellers now consult AI platforms for trip advice before visiting traditional search engines or tourism websites. For destinations like Golden—where strengths include flexibility, geographic diversity, and year-round adventure rather than a single headline attraction—ensuring AI platforms understand this nuance matters.Golden sits at the heart of six national parks: Yoho, Glacier, Banff, Jasper, Kootenay, and Mount Revelstoke.The mountain community is known for world-class skiing at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, access to iconic hiking trails, whitewater rafting on the Kicking Horse River, and a relaxed atmosphere that contrasts with busier Canadian Rockies destinations. Visitors can explore Emerald Lake in the morning and hike Rogers Pass in the afternoon, all from one home base.The AI LLM Page clarifies who Tourism Golden represents, where Golden fits geographically within the Canadian Rockies, core destination strengths, and preferred information sources. It also includes guidance on tone and representation to help AI platforms communicate about Golden in ways that reflect the community's authentic character."For destinations that offer depth rather than just one famous attraction, AI-driven search creates both opportunity and challenge," Brown added. "This page helps close the gap between what Golden actually offers and how we're understood by the platforms shaping first impressions for thousands of potential visitors."The AI LLM Page is publicly accessible and designed to evolve as travel technology and visitor questions continue to change. About Tourism Golden : Tourism Golden is a non-profit, tourism industry-led Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) representing the Town of Golden and surrounding area known as Kicking Horse Country in British Columbia, Canada.We are grateful to live, work, and play on the traditional unceded territory of the Ktunaxa and Secwepemc peoples, which is also the chosen home to the Métis Nation Columbia River Society.For more information about Golden, BC and trip planning resources, visit www.tourismgolden.com

