Trinity Girls Network Corp. Marks 10 Years of Impact, Honoring Service, Holiday Outreach & Black History Leaders

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Girls Network Corp. proudly commemorates ten years of impactful service, celebrating a decade of faith-driven leadership, strategic partnerships, and transformational outreach benefiting girls, women, children, and families throughout Georgia and across the globe. This milestone year reflects sustained commitment to community empowerment and is highlighted by meaningful collaborations with philanthropic and civic leaders, including Dr. Pat Houston, President of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, whose leadership has strengthened holiday outreach efforts serving children and families.Since its founding, Trinity Girls Network Corp. has remained steadfast in addressing critical community needs with consistency, compassion, and purpose. Over the past decade, the organization has advanced initiatives focused on educational access, food security, disability inclusion, youth development, family stabilization, and global humanitarian outreach—while building trusted partnerships with nonprofits, community organizations, and civic leaders.A Decade of Community ImpactOver the last ten years, Trinity Girls Network Corp. has delivered hands-on support through a broad portfolio of initiatives, including:Inclusive summer camps and enrichment programs for children with disabilities, fostering empowerment and opportunityStrategic partnerships with Give Center East to expand access to food and essential resourcesBack-to-School Empowerment Drives providing backpacks, school supplies, and encouragement to students and familiesCommunity feeding initiatives distributing food boxes to families experiencing food insecurityChristmas and seasonal holiday outreach programs serving children and families year after yearMentorship, leadership, and youth development programs cultivating confidence, purpose, and long-term successGlobal outreach initiatives supporting education, clean water access, and empowerment for women and girls in AfricaEach initiative underscores the organization’s belief that sustainable change is built through service, collaboration, and long-term commitment.Holiday Outreach Highlight: Winter Wonderland Toy Drive (Christmas 2025)Holiday outreach has been a cornerstone of Trinity Girls Network Corp.’s mission for more than a decade. For over ten years, the organization has faithfully served children and families through Christmas toy distributions, holiday food support, and seasonal community care—ensuring joy, dignity, and hope during the holidays.A significant milestone within this enduring commitment is Trinity Girls Network Corp.’s three-year collaboration with The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation through its Winter Wonderland Community Give Back. During the 2025 Christmas season, Trinity Girls Network Corp. participated in the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation’s Winter Wonderland 3rd Annual Community Give Back, continuing a partnership rooted in shared values and service.The initiative was presented in partnership with:The Whitney E. Houston Legacy FoundationTrinity Girls Network Corp.The Living Live FoundationThe event was graciously hosted at YOU 42 Studios in Roswell, Georgia, made possible through the generosity of Mr. Ashley Johnson.Serving more than 150 children and their families across the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, the Winter Wonderland Toy Drive featured hot chocolate, boxed lunches, festive desserts, holiday raffles, and photo opportunities with Santa and The Grinch. A special musical moment included an a cappella performance of “The Christmas Song” by Gary Houston, honoring the enduring legacy of his sister, the late global icon Whitney E. Houston.“Winter Wonderland reflects Whitney’s lifelong commitment to children and families,” said Dr. Pat Houston. “Seeing organizations come together in unity and service during the Christmas season is a powerful reminder that her legacy continues through action.”“Holiday outreach reflects our year-round commitment to service,” said Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Founder and Executive Director of Trinity Girls Network Corp. “For more than a decade, we have served families during the holidays, and it has been an honor to collaborate with The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation over the past three years to expand that impact.”Recognition, Civic Honors, and Global StandingOver the past decade, Trinity Girls Network Corp. has received numerous honors recognizing sustained impact and leadership, including the Outstanding Georgia Business Award, along with resolutions, proclamations, and civic commendations from elected officials and governing bodies.The organization holds Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), enabling participation in UN forums, contributions to policy dialogue, and international advocacy aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.Gratitude for Civic Leadership and Longstanding SupportAs part of its 10-year celebration, Trinity Girls Network Corp. extends sincere appreciation to the civic and community leaders whose leadership, advocacy, and public service have supported and strengthened the organization’s mission over the years, including:Representative Billy MitchellRepresentative Dewey McClainSenator Donzella JamesDr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, Former RepresentativeThe Late Former Representative Dr. Pam StevensonEach of these leaders has played a meaningful role in advancing policies, partnerships, and community-centered initiatives that have helped expand opportunities for girls, families, and underserved communities throughout Georgia. Trinity Girls Network Corp. honors their legacy of service and remains grateful for their enduring impact and support.February: A Month of Purpose, Power, and LegacyFebruary holds special significance for Trinity Girls Network Corp. In addition to Black History Month observances and legacy recognition, the organization proudly hosts Girls Empowerment Day at the Georgia State Capitol—now entering its ninth consecutive year.Each year, girls from across Georgia engage with legislators and civic leaders, gaining firsthand exposure to government, leadership, and advocacy, and planting seeds for the next generation of change-makers.Black History Month Impact Celebration and Legacy Lifetime Achievement AwardsIn honor of its milestone year, Trinity Girls Network Corp. will host the 10-Year Impact Celebration and Legacy Lifetime Achievement Awards on February 28, 2026, at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia—where the Civil Rights Movement was shaped under the leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.This historic gathering will recognize leaders whose lifetime of service has created lasting impact across education, business, faith, nonprofit service, and civic engagement.Looking Ahead: The Next DecadeAs Trinity Girls Network Corp. enters its next decade, the organization remains committed to expanding food security and community outreach, strengthening mentorship and leadership development, launching transitional housing initiatives for girls aging out of foster care in 2027, launching the Girls Initiative Ghana program, and advancing global advocacy through strategic partnerships.For more information, visit www.trinitygirlsnetwork.org

