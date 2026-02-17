Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital Appoints Dr. Emily Hogancamp as Medical Director

Dr. Emily Hogancamp

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Hogancamp, MD, as its new Medical Director. Dr. Hogancamp brings over seven years of experience in rehabilitation medicine, clinical leadership, and interdisciplinary care, further strengthening the hospital’s commitment to high-quality, patient-centered medical rehabilitation services.

Dr. Hogancamp is a board-certified physician specializing in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Kentucky School of Medicine and completed her residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. She also holds a Master of Science in Structural and Cellular Biology from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed a global health rotation in Argentina focused on infectious disease and primary care. Her professional interests include physician wellness, wound care, and advancing comprehensive medical rehabilitation programs through interdisciplinary teamwork.

"We welcome Dr. Hogancamp’s leadership at Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital. Her clinical leadership and medical oversight will further strengthen the patient outcomes and care delivery we are known for,” said Logan Savage, hospital CEO.

Dr. Hogancamp’s appointment reflects Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital’s ongoing focus on clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care for patients recovering from serious illness, injury, or surgery.

About Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital

Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital is a one-story, 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with a rehabilitation therapy gym. The hospital is owned by Nobis. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, therapists, and nurses at the hospital collaborates to create individualized, intensive therapy plans that help patients recovering from disabling illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, neurological disorders, and complex orthopedic conditions. regain independence and return to their communities.

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and own inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has currently opened 18 hospitals, with another nine under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient Nobis hospitals.

