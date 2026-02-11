ArtsPR Book News from Italy, Bulgaria, NYC, Greece, and Holland
ArtsPR Book & upcoming events for 2026 News
ArtsPR Book News from Italy, Bulgaria, NYC, Greece, and Holland.
Anatolia International Film Festival
“AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA” 3 plays on Lulu.com (8 Awards/selections) February 8, 2026, Selected
Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival, Greece with 2 selections.
“Newark, Italy and me” (Lulu.com), 6 Awards/selections on FF, March 22, 2026, Honorable Mention
"Exits and Entrances": (AuthorHouse.com) 7 Awards/Selections, March 22, 2026, Honorable Mention,
Burgas Film Fest, Bulgaria, Death of Hercules short film from Sophocles’ WOMEN OF TRACHIS. 8 Awards/Selections on FILM FREEWAY.
March 9, 2026, Selected The Flight Deck Film Festival, NYC., Exits and Entrances: 7 Awards/Selections (AuthorHouse.com)
February 5, 2026, Selected Tulip International Film Festival, Rotterdam, Zuid-Holland, Death of Hercules
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
