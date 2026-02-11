ArtsPR Book News from Italy, Bulgaria, NYC, Greece, and Holland

ArtsPR Book & upcoming events for 2026 News

"You’ve received yet another selection on FilmFreeway! Keep up the amazing work!" "You’ve received yet another selection on FilmFreeway!”
— FilmFreeway
NYC,, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPR Book News from Italy, Bulgaria, NYC, Greece, and Holland.


Anatolia International Film Festival

"You’ve received yet another selection on FilmFreeway!
We’re so happy for you and all your success.
Keep up the amazing work!"

FilmFreeway

“AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA” 3 plays on Lulu.com (8 Awards/selections) February 8, 2026, Selected

Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival, Greece with 2 selections.

“Newark, Italy and me” (Lulu.com), 6 Awards/selections on FF, March 22, 2026, Honorable Mention

"Exits and Entrances": (AuthorHouse.com) 7 Awards/Selections, March 22, 2026, Honorable Mention,

Burgas Film Fest, Bulgaria, Death of Hercules short film from Sophocles’ WOMEN OF TRACHIS. 8 Awards/Selections on FILM FREEWAY.

March 9, 2026, Selected The Flight Deck Film Festival, NYC., Exits and Entrances: 7 Awards/Selections (AuthorHouse.com)

February 5, 2026, Selected Tulip International Film Festival, Rotterdam, Zuid-Holland, Death of Hercules

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ArtsPR Book News from Italy, Bulgaria, NYC, Greece, and Holland

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 90 FilmFreeway Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/25. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press;, and PRIMO magazine in 2023. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2025 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
ArtsPR Book News from Italy, Bulgaria, NYC, Greece, and Holland
Arts PRunlimited, Inc. joined Fractured Atlas, to move forward.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., announces NJPAC support, Swann Gallery, and Newark Arts approval for 2025-26
View All Stories From This Author