Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repair Celebrates Grand Re-Opening at Mall St. Matthews

Mall St. Matthews Inside Fast Fix Jewelry and Watch Repair

Fast-Fix was built on the idea that fine jewelry care should be accessible, transparent, and done right. This re-opening allows us to reintroduce that promise to Louisville in a big way.” — Ben Russell, CEO of Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repair

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repair is proud to announce the grand re-opening of its location at Mall St. Matthews, celebrating with a two-day in-store event on Friday and Saturday, February 20–21, 2026.The newly refreshed store showcases Fast-Fix’s commitment to expert craftsmanship, fast turnaround, and an elevated retail experience — all delivered by professional jewelers and watchmakers on site. To mark the occasion, the Louisville community is invited to enjoy a festive in-store celebration with special promotions, refreshments, food and snacks, and an exclusive grand opening giveaway designed to celebrate Fast-Fix’s craftsmanship and customer experience.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and stay up to date on event details through the official Facebook Event page As part of the celebration, customers who spend $50 or more on a repair or new purchase will be entered for a chance to win one of two premium prizes:- Friday Drawing: 14kt Gold Diamond Hoop Earrings valued at $1,500- Saturday Drawing: A 1 Carat Loose Diamond valued at $3,000, including complimentary setting (customer pays only the jeweler’s labor for setting)“These giveaways are a reflection of who we are as a brand — craftsmanship, value, and trust,” said Ben Russell, CEO of Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repair. “Fast-Fix was built on the idea that fine jewelry care should be accessible, transparent, and done right in front of the customer. This re-opening allows us to reintroduce that promise to Louisville in a big way, while celebrating the skill of our jewelers and the loyalty of our customers.”Founded in 1984, Fast-Fix has grown from a single location into one of the largest jewelry and watch repair brands in the world, with hundreds of locations across the United States and internationally. Known for performing repairs on-site — not shipped away — Fast-Fix combines speed with precision, offering services such as ring sizing, stone replacement, watch battery installation, and full jewelry restoration.In addition to repair services, the Mall of St. Matthews location features a curated selection of fine jewelry and trusted brands including Crislu, True Origin, Bering Watches, and Glock Watches — offering customers both everyday pieces and meaningful gifts.The grand re-opening marks an important milestone for Fast-Fix’s continued growth and investment in best-in-class retail experiences.The Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repair store is located inside Mall St. Matthews, one of Louisville’s premier shopping destinations.To learn more about Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repair, explore services, and stay up to date on store news and promotions, visit fastfix.com or follow Fast-Fix on social media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.