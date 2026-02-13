GlobalWealth360 Launches Ireland Relocation Advisory for Americans and Corporate Mobility Teams

New firm delivers human-first relocation support designed to reduce failed assignments and help families settle into life abroad with confidence

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlobalWealth360, a new international relocation advisory firm founded by cross-border executive and expat parent Dominick Miciotta, has launched to support Americans and U.S. employers relocating talent to Ireland. The firm believes relocation is not a transactional process, but a deeply human one. By looking beyond timelines and logistics to the lived experience of individuals and families, GlobalWealth360 delivers a holistic, human-centred relocation framework that helps people settle into life abroad with confidence. This enables employers to achieve more successful global assignments.

GlobalWealth360 operates across two audiences: individuals and families planning a move to Ireland, and HR and global mobility teams responsible for managing international assignments. While most relocation programs focus on logistics, the company’s approach centers on the household behind the move: family finances, taxes, investments, the partner/spouse, the children, and the family's culture and the culture of the destination. These are the day-to-day realities that determine whether a relocation succeeds or quietly collapses months later.

“Relocations do not fail because someone forgot a form,” said Miciotta, Founder of GlobalWealth360. “They fail because life at home stops working. If a partner feels isolated, overwhelmed, and unprepared; if a child struggles at school; or if the neighborhood does not fit real life, the employee begins to disengage long before anyone sees it in performance metrics.

For families, GlobalWealth360 provides structured guidance on housing, schools, community, lifestyle fit, and long-term planning. Clients are supported before and after arrival, helping them make the right decisions in the right order so that their move to Ireland feels stable rather than overwhelming.

For companies, the firm works alongside HR and mobility teams to reduce the commercial risk of international assignments. Failed relocations can cost organizations hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars through rehiring, allowances, lost productivity, and reputational damage. GlobalWealth360 monitors early warning signs that often go unnoticed, enabling employers to intervene before relocation becomes a business liability.

Miciotta brings a rare, full-spectrum view of global mobility, shaped by decades of experience in strategic marketing, operations, and executive leadership. Drawing on experience leading high-performing teams across sectors, from legal services to entertainment and higher education, he later navigated his own family’s international relocation, gaining firsthand insight into how identity, belonging, and daily stability directly influence personal and professional success. This includes an awareness of the unique considerations faced by LGBTQ+ individuals and families relocating internationally.

“Ireland is an incredible destination for global talent, but success depends on what happens after the boxes are unpacked,” Miciotta said. “A move only works when the household feels anchored. When that happens, businesses get retention, performance, and loyalty in return.”

GlobalWealth360 is now accepting private clients and corporate partnerships for U.S.–to–Ireland relocations.

About GlobalWealth360:

GlobalWealth360 is an Ireland-based relocation advisory firm supporting professionals, individuals, families, and corporate mobility teams moving to Ireland. The firm combines financial, lifestyle, and family-focused planning to reduce failed relocations and create lasting outcomes for people and businesses.

Learn more at https://globalwealth360.com.

Media Contact:

Claire Mason - Thought Leadership Publicity

claire@clairemason.co

