Bill of Rights Institute and Master Printing + Mailing Partner to Support 250,000 Civics and History Students 

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civics and history teachers will receive free pocket constitutions to help their students study America’s founding documents, thanks to the generous support of a Cleveland-based printing company.The Bill of Rights Institute announced today that Master Printing + Mailing, a full-service direct mail and commercial printer, is supporting the Institute’s Power of the Printed Word initiative.Through Power of the Printed Word, the Bill of Rights Institute delivers “pocket constitutions” to history, government and civics teachers who request them. These portable booklets include copies of America’s founding documents, including the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Bill of Rights.Master Printing + Mailing is printing 250,000 pocket constitutions to meet the demand of educators who rely on these valuable teaching tools to augment their lessons. The donation is the largest in-kind gift to the Bill of Rights Institute to date.Additional companies in the printing and graphic arts industries are contributing funds toward the distribution of the pocket constitutions to classrooms. They include Konica Minolta, Canon U.S.A., HEIDELBERG, Tecnau, Case Paper, and History By Mail Jeremy Dobos, President & CEO of Master Printing + Mailing, believes passionately that young Americans should be educated about the constitutional principles and values that have guided our nation since its founding, and America’s upcoming 250th birthday inspired him to act.“The Constitution is the framework for everything we have that’s good in this country,” Dobos said. “At Master Printing + Mailing, we’re proud to support teachers with resources that help students gain a better understanding of the last 250 years of America’s story and what makes our country unique.”Bill of Rights Institute Vice President of Development Anthony Simone thanked Master Printing + Mailing for supporting America’s teachers and students.“The Bill of Rights Institute equips teachers with the resources they need to help their students become informed and responsible citizens,” Simone said. “We’re grateful that Master Printing + Mailing shares our commitment to ensuring young people learn, understand, and appreciate our nation’s Founding principles, so they can live by them.”To learn more about how to support the Power of the Printed Word, visit the Bill of Rights Institute website The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org.Master Printing + Mailing is a full-service, full-color Cleveland-based UNION printer for clients nationwide. They help customers in industries including education, nonprofits, financial services, union trades, political, fashion, luxury goods, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, media, spirits, brewing, hospitality, and real estate, among others. To learn more about Master Printing + Mailing, visit masterprinting.ink

