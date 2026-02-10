Quechan Casino Resort Announces Exciting Live Entertainment Lineup - Tickets Now On Sale

Quechan Casino Resort El Fantasma Felipe Esparza Voyager, Tribute to Journey Kumbia Queen

WINTERHAVEN, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quechan Casino Resort is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for an exciting lineup of live entertainment at the Pipa Event Center. Featuring a dynamic mix of music and comedy, the schedule includes nationally recognized performers and fan-favorite acts spanning multiple genres.On Friday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m., VOYAGER, a high-energy tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends Journey, brings the band’s most iconic hits to life, including “Faithfully,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Any Way You Want It,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Featuring top-tier musicians and vocalists with national and international touring experience, VOYAGER captures the sound, spirit, and excitement of one of rock’s most enduring bands. Tickets start at $20.75.On Valentine’s Day, Saturday, February 14 at 8:00 p.m., El Fantasma takes the stage with his signature Regional Mexican sound. Known as “The King of the Underground,” El Fantasma rose from humble beginnings as a gardener to become one of the genre’s most influential artists, breaking through in 2016 with his hit “Mi 45.” Blending traditional corridos with modern influences, he has achieved chart-topping success and earned Latin Grammy nominations for his powerful storytelling and authentic style. Tickets start at $80.75.Selena fans won’t want to miss Kumbia Queen on Friday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. This high-energy tribute band celebrates the music and legacy of Selena with a bold, contemporary edge. Blending traditional Latin rhythms and instruments with infectious beats and heartfelt emotion, Kumbia Queen delivers a show that honors Selena’s enduring influence while keeping audiences dancing and singing along from the first note to the last.On Saturday, March 28 at 8:00 p.m., Quechan Casino Resort welcomes comedian Felipe Esparza. Since winning NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2010, Esparza has become one of today’s top touring headlining comedians, releasing four successful stand-up specials on HBO and Netflix and hosting the popular What’s Up Fool? podcast. He has also had recurring roles on The Eric Andre Show, Superstore, and Gentefied.Rock legends Cheap Trick bring their All Washed Up tour to the Pipa Event Center on Saturday, April 25 at 8:00 p.m. With a celebrated catalog featuring hits such as “I Want You to Want Me,” “The Flame,” and “Surrender,” the band has remained a cornerstone of rock music for generations. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, Cheap Trick continues to create new music, most recently releasing their 21st studio album since forming in 1973. Tickets start at $76.75.Rounding out the lineup, acclaimed comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings his world-class humor to Winterhaven on Friday, June 19 at 8:00 p.m. Known for his storytelling and relatable comedy, Iglesias is one of the most popular and highest-grossing touring stand-up comedians of all time. He starred in and executive produced the award-winning Netflix series Mr. Iglesias and has released numerous hit specials including I’m Not Fat… I’m Fluffy, Stadium Fluffy, and Hot & Fluffy. His acting credits include Magic Mike and voice roles in Planes, Smurfs, Coco, Show Dogs, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Tickets start at $80.75. For tickets, visit playqcr.com/entertainment or call (877) 783-2426. All shows are 21 and over. All times are listed in Arizona time.About Quechan Casino ResortLocated in Winterhaven, CA, just minutes from Yuma, AZ, Quechan Casino Resort offers a premier destination for gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality. The resort features a state-of-the-art casino floor with 1,000 slot machines, and table games, along with year-round promotions. Guests can enjoy 164 spacious hotel rooms and suites, relax poolside, and dine at Ironwood Steakhouse, Gila Blend Food Court, Sidewinders Bar & Grill, and Ocotillo Buffet. Live entertainment takes center stage at the 20,000-square-foot Pipa Event Center, hosting legendary musical acts, top comedians, and concerts for every taste.Quechan Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.For more information, visit playqcr.com.Follow us:facebook.com/QuechanCasinoResort

