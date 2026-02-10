G Force Performance Products Expands Support for Mustang Builders with Purpose-Built Swap Kits, Mounts, and Crossmembers

G Force expands Mustang support with engineered swap kits, mounts, and crossmembers that simplify engine swaps and strengthen classic to S197 builds.

Our goal is to offer parts that fit correctly, support the intended drivetrain, and make the installation process more predictable for builders.” — Jordan Sampson

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G Force Performance Products continues to expand its lineup of Mustang performance parts designed to simplify engine swaps, improve chassis integrity, and support modern horsepower across multiple generations of Ford’s most recognized platform. From classic 1960s Mustangs to late-model S197 builds, G Force offers engineered solutions that help builders complete swaps with proper fitment, strength, and repeatable results.

As engine conversions and restomod projects become more common in the Mustang community, builders are looking for parts that remove guesswork from installation while maintaining factory geometry and structural integrity.

G Force Performance Products addresses that need with swap-ready motor mounts, adapter kits, and chassis components developed specifically for Mustang applications.

Examples of popular Mustang parts available at Crossmembers.com include:

• Godzilla Mustang Swap Kit (GF-FGM-KIT)

Designed for 2005-2014 Mustangs, this kit provides the mounting foundation needed to install Ford’s 7.3L Godzilla engine into the S197 chassis while maintaining proper engine placement and chassis balance.

• 1996- 2004 Mustang Motor SBC Conversion Kit

This adapter motor mount kit allows builders to install a Small Block Chevy engine into 1996–2004 Mustang platforms, ensuring proper alignment and eliminating vibration.

• 1967–1973 Ford Mustang Crossmember

Built for early Mustangs, this 68 Mustang transmission crossmember improves chassis rigidity and supports suspension function in restoration and restomod applications where additional strength is beneficial.

G Force engineers these components to integrate cleanly with the Mustang chassis so builders can focus on the overall project rather than fabricating one-off mounting solutions.

“Mustang projects range from careful restorations to full drivetrain conversions,” said Jordan Sampson of G Force Performance Products. “Our goal is to offer parts that fit correctly, support the intended drivetrain, and make the installation process more predictable for builders.”

These Mustang parts are available directly from Crossmembers.com, along with installation resources and additional components to support common performance builds.

Jordan Sampson

G Force Performance Products

+1 330-753-5300

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.