The Leader’s Code by Dr. Ken Chapman Now Available in French and Spanish

Dr. Ken Chapman, founder and CEO of KC&A

International Editions Extend a Proven Leadership Framework to a Global Audience

These editions allow us to share principles that begin with personal responsibility and behavioral consistency -- concepts that resonate regardless of language or geography.” — Dr. Ken Chapman

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Leader’s Code, the leadership book by industrial-organizational psychologist and leadership authority Dr. Ken Chapman, is now available in French and Spanish editions, expanding access in other predominant business languages to a leadership framework that has shaped leadership development efforts across industries for decades.First published more than three decades ago, The Leader’s Code has remained in continuous print across multiple editions, underscoring its durability as organizations contend with shifting workforce expectations, greater leadership accountability and ongoing organizational change. At its core, the book advances a straightforward premise: effective leadership begins with self-leadership, and lasting influence is built through consistent behavior rather than formal authority or title.The new French and Spanish editions respond to both international interest and a growing need within U.S. and Canadian organizations that employ team members for whom English is not a first language. While the translations extend the book’s global reach, they are also intended to make its principles more accessible to multilingual teams working alongside native English speakers in North American workplaces.Rather than emphasizing techniques or situational tactics, The Leader’s Code focuses on the behavioral foundations of leadership. The framework is organized around two central ideas: 1) leaders must first lead themselves and 2) effective leaders help others do the same. This framework draws on research that links self-awareness, emotional regulation and credibility to performance, engagement and resilience, particularly in high-pressure environments where leadership is most visibly experienced through behavior.“Leadership challenges may show up differently across cultures, but the fundamentals don’t change,” said Dr. Chapman, author of The Leader’s Code and founder and CEO of Ken Chapman & Associates Inc. “Organizations around the world are grappling with complexity, uncertainty and rising expectations for leaders at every level. These editions allow us to share principles that begin with personal responsibility and behavioral consistency -- concepts that resonate regardless of language or geography.”Dr. Chapman added, “The reason this work has stayed relevant through multiple editions is simple. Leadership isn’t a checklist or a trend. It’s daily practice. When leaders learn to manage themselves and create conditions for others to do the same, organizations build capacity that lasts.”The French and Spanish editions of The Leader’s Code are now available through major booksellers. Learn more at https://www.leaderscode.com/ About Ken Chapman & Associates, Inc.Ken Chapman & Associates, Inc. is a strategic consulting and leadership development firm serving enterprise organizations worldwide. KC&A partners with executive teams to strengthen people systems, develop effective leaders, and build workplace cultures grounded in trust, communication, and accountability. With deep expertise in workforce strategy, organizational design, and leadership development, the firm helps organizations reduce risk, improve performance, and align culture and talent with business strategy to deliver measurable impact for People, Profit, and More. Learn more here.

