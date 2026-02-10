Coconut Grove Arts Festival Celebrates Creativity with an Exceptional Lineup of Artists Across Diverse Mediums

Collectors at 2025 CGAF Buying art 2025 CGAF Artist's booth filled with buyers

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 62nd Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival , presented by First Horizon Bank returns February 14, 15, and 16, bringing together an extraordinary roster of artists from across the country for one of the nation’s premier outdoor art events. Known for its vibrant energy, waterfront views, and world‑class curation, the festival continues its legacy as a must‑attend destination for seasoned collectors, first‑time buyers, and art lovers of all ages.This year’s lineup showcases an expansive range of mediums, from fine art and sculpture to photography, mixed media, jewelry, and functional art, offering visitors a rare opportunity to explore the full spectrum of contemporary creativity in one place.For more than six decades, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival has earned a reputation as a collector’s paradise. Its rigorous jury process ensures that every booth features high‑quality, original work, making it an ideal place to acquire new pieces, meet artists directly, and explore emerging trends in the art world.“Collectors return year after year because they know they’ll find something unexpected,” said Camille Marchese, CGAF Art Director. “The diversity of mediums and the caliber of talent make this festival truly special.”Beyond the art, attendees can enjoy live demonstrations, culinary experiences, family‑friendly activities, and the vibrant atmosphere that has made Coconut Grove a cultural landmark. With tens of thousands of visitors annually, the festival continues to be one of South Florida’s most anticipated holiday‑weekend events.The 2026 Festival brings together beloved returning artists and an impressive wave of fresh talent, including 40% who are brand‑new to the show. In no particular order, here are some of the artists exhibiting this year:** Stephen Anglim – Acrylic Paint (Booth 616)He is an acrylic painter who draws inspiration from photographs he takes of everyday life. After exhibiting at several Hamptons fairs, he connected with experienced artists who encouraged him to apply to the Coconut Grove Arts Festival’s highly regarded Emerging Artist Program. He was accepted into the two-year program in 2024 and used the experience to refine his practice and grow his art business. By 2025, Anglim had his strongest year to date, earning acceptance into top art fairs across the country and placing work with collectors throughout the U.S. and internationally. He credits CGAF as a pivotal part of his growth and is honored to present his work at the festival this year. https://www.instagram.com/s.anglim.art/ ** Sue Fontaine – Acrylic Paint (Booth 229)Through layered narrative paintings that blend cityscapes, botanical forms, and textured surfaces, Fontaine uses acrylic paint, graphite, and paper on canvas to create landscapes that amplify the quiet language of florals and slow the rhythm of urban life. https://www.instagram.com/mill.painter ** Joel Anderson – Photography (Booth 726)His projects span rescued animals in the Sanctuary series, former homes of enslaved people in Slave Dwellings, and the landscape and history of a Pennsylvania valley in Home/Land, including the anthracite miners featured in Hard Coal. At Coconut Grove he will be exhibiting richly detailed photographs of animals from Sanctuary, many of which are created using a classic darkroom technique that illuminates selected areas in a sepia wash while the rest of the image stays silvery black and white. A portion of the proceeds from Anderson’s work are donated to the animal refuges where he photographs and The Slave Dwelling Project. https://www.joelandersonphoto.com/ ** Russ Mackensen – Oil Pastels (Booth 815)A registered architect in Florida and a few other states, Mackensen has been painting in Oil Pastels since October of 2009. His work is created on Uart 400 sanded paper, and he has developed a finishing system that provides a level of protection for the oil pastel. His style is contemporary realism. He is an elected member of Allied Artists of America, one of the oldest artist organizations in the country, now celebrating 111 years. https://www.rmackensenfineart.com/ ** Barbara Umbel - Metal Jewelry (Booth 837E)She is a metalsmith artist living in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida. The jewelry she designs is strongly influenced by her natural surroundings; she combs the beach for shells and stones to incorporate into her designs. https://www.instagram.com/barbara.umbel.jewelry/ ** Nathalia Toledo Barcia - Ceramics and Paintings (Booth 249E)Artist based in Louisiana, originally from Ecuador. In her work, she transmits her personal vision, where ancestral myths, allegories and complex symbolisms from the Andes and the Amazon are narrated. https://www.instagram.com/kurimayai/ ** Marisa S White - Photo Montages (Booth 822C)An award-winning artist best known for seamlessly stitching multiple photographs together, weaving personal narratives through surreal and fantastical imagery. The use of surrealism in her work transcends mere dreamscapes. https://www.instagram.com/marisa_whitesparks/ ** David Norton - Fused Glass (Booth 219)His fused glass landscapes are composed of multiple layers of clear sheet glass, colored crushed glass (frit), and enamels. At times, he uses a torch to create delicate glass strings that become part of the composition. https://www.instagram.com/jdavidnorton/ ** Helen Gotlib - Printmaking (Booth: 433,434)She pushes the boundaries of printmaking in terms of scale, presentation and process, proving that there are no rules, only spaces within which to innovate. The creation of her work is followed through with a style of presentation that brings it out of the 1600s and into today’s white wall art spaces. https://www.instagram.com/helengotlib/ Event DetailsDates: February 14, 15 & 16, 2026Location: Along McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive, and Pan American Drive in Coconut GroveTickets: Available at www.cgaf.com About The Coconut Grove Arts Festival:For 62 years, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, managed by the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, has been dedicated to cultivating future generations of artists. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the organization champions South Florida’s arts community through educational programs – and by hosting one of the nation’s premier outdoor art festivals. Proceeds fund impactful year-round programs, including scholarships for Florida International University and Miami-Dade high school students, the Visiting Artists Program, and the Emerging Artist program.

