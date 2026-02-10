Perpetuus Demonstrates Thermal Uplift in Standard Glycol Cooling Fluids Using Industrial Scale Graphene Nanoplatelets

0.1% surface engineered graphene nanoplatelets in a propylene glycol water cooling fluid showed a repeatable ~6°C temperature reduction versus the base fluid

SOUTH WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perpetuus Advanced Materials has demonstrated a reduction in operating temperature using low loadings of plasma treated, surface engineered graphene nanoplatelets (SE-GNPs) homogeneously dispersed into a standard propylene glycol water cooling fluid.

In a series of controlled laboratory experiments, the addition of 0.1% SE-GNPs (functionalised with oxygen groups) to a 25% propylene glycol, 75% water solution produced a consistent temperature reduction of approximately 6°C compared with the base fluid alone. The results were repeatable across multiple test runs.

The experiments were conducted in a static test configuration designed to isolate material behaviour and confirm result consistency. Further validation under forced flow conditions and application specific cooling geometries is currently underway.

Perpetuus is positioning this work as an enabling materials capability for the cooling industry. The company is seeking to work with coolant formulators, data centre cooling specialists, and OEM thermal engineering teams to integrate SE-GNPs into next generation cooling fluid platforms.

Unlike many graphene based thermal concepts, the plasma treated GNPs used in this work are produced at industrial scale and at price points compatible with large scale deployment. The dispersions have demonstrated long term stability and re-dispersibility over extended storage periods.

John Buckland, Co-Founder and CEO of Perpetuus Advanced Materials, said:

“Our focus is not to develop finished cooling fluid products. What we have demonstrated is that, at very low loadings, industrially scalable graphene nanoplatelets surface engineered with oxygen groups can act as a meaningful thermal performance multiplier in fluids the industry already uses. If this capability can help extend component life, reduce thermal stress, or provide engineers with additional thermal headroom, we see that as a valuable contribution. We are actively looking to work with specialists in cooling and thermal management to take this work further.”

Perpetuus believes GNP enhanced cooling fluids have the potential to support improved reliability, extended component lifetimes, and increased design flexibility in high heat flux environments such as AI compute infrastructure, power electronics, and advanced industrial systems.

This work represents an early-stage materials capability and an invitation for collaborative development across the cooling ecosystem.

Coolant formulators and thermal management teams interested in evaluation trials or technical discussions are invited to contact Perpetuus.



ABOUT PERPETUUS ADVANCED MATERIALS

Perpetuus Advanced Materials is a UK-based leader in plasma nano-engineering. Its patented DBD technology produces surface functionalised graphene nanoplatelets and other 2D materials at industrial scale, supplied as masterbatches and pre-mixed formats for elastomers, polymers, metals, composites, coatings, energy systems, and advanced cooling applications.

PerpetuusAM.com

