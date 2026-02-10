Tax Resolutions Corporation is giving a 25% discount on tax relief services through March 10, across the United States

Tax Resolutions Corporation Tax Debt Relief

Limited-Time Offer Encourages Taxpayers Nationwide to Address IRS Tax Issues Before Deadline

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IRS deadline will be here soon, and the IRS is in collections mode. Tax Resolutions is giving a 25% discount on tax relief services through March 10th for taxpayers across the United States.As the IRS increases its automated collection processes to collect back taxes, it is also conducting audits and requiring people to report their foreign bank and savings accounts to the U.S. government. Getting help early is the best line of defense.Tax Resolutions now provides nationwide tax debt relief and tax filing services for individuals and businesses dealing with back taxes, IRS penalties and interest, audits, enforcement actions like wage garnishments and bank levies, and Foreign Bank Account Report ( FBAR ) filings.According to the firm, waiting too long to get help can mean losing certain rights, owing more money, and facing asset seizures or passport and driver’s license suspensions.“Waiting too long can reduce the options available,” said a spokesperson for Tax Resolutions “As IRS enforcement activity increases, early planning and professional representation can help taxpayers protect their income, assets, and long-term financial stability.”IRS and FBAR Compliance SupportIn addition to domestic tax resolution services, Tax Resolutions also assists with international tax compliance, including FBAR filings (Foreign Bank Account Report, FinCEN Form 114). U.S. taxpayers with foreign bank accounts, overseas investments, or foreign income may be required to file an FBAR. Failing to file can lead to large penalties and interest, and is considered a crime in most situations.The firm files taxpayers’ past-due FBARs, reduces penalties, advises on voluntary disclosure programs, ensures compliance with tax laws, and resolves past noncompliance issues while minimizing the impact.Tax Resolutions notes that many taxpayers are unaware of FBAR requirements until they receive collection letters demanding payment of penalties. Getting help early can often prevent a taxpayer’s bank accounts from being frozen by the IRS or wages from being garnished by negotiating with the IRS.Customized IRS Resolution StrategiesTax Resolutions researches each taxpayer’s unique tax problem and implements a plan to help. Common services include:• Offers in Compromise• Installment Agreements• Penalty Abatement• IRS Audit Representation• Wage Garnishment and Levy Relief• FBAR and Offshore Compliance Assistance• Full IRS RepresentationTax Resolutions Corporation obtains a Power of Attorney to deal directly with the IRS on the client’s behalf, so the client does not have to speak with the IRS. The firm represents the client throughout the process and helps protect their rights while working toward a legally sound, sustainable resolution.Limited-Time 25% Discount Available Through March 10thTax Resolutions is offering a 25% discount on select tax resolution services from February 15 through March 10. The firm notes that addressing tax debt early, especially international matters and FBAR compliance, can reduce or eliminate penalties and interest and may lower the overall cost of resolution. Individuals and businesses with back tax debt, FBAR compliance needs, or tax planning questions can call Tax Resolutions at (858) 292-8866 to speak with a tax attorney, CPA, or enrolled agent before the offer expires.About Tax Resolutions CorporationTax Resolutions Corporation is a U.S.-based tax resolution firm that helps individuals and businesses with IRS tax debt, audits, penalties, IRS collections, and international tax matters, including FBAR and offshore reporting requirements. Serving clients nationwide, the firm provides personalized strategies, direct IRS representation, and tax planning focused on minimizing tax liability while remaining compliant with the law.For More information, please visit https://tax-resolutions.com/

