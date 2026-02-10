Veritas Management Closes 2025 With Dual Telecom Campaign Success, Sets Expansion Plans for 2026

Veritas Management reported strong 2025 results across two telecom campaigns and outlined expansion and leadership development plans heading into 2026.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After overseeing dual telecommunications campaigns in 2025, Veritas Management reported strong revenue performance and established a leadership foundation for multi-office growth in 2026.The year 2025 marked a turning point for Veritas Management as the firm completed a period of accelerated growth driven by operational scale, revenue performance, and internal leadership development. At the center of this progress was CEO Daighn Dunn, who navigated his first year running multiple large-scale telecommunications campaigns across separate locations while building the systems needed for long-term expansion.By the close of the year, Veritas Management had moved beyond early-stage execution and into a phase defined by stability, leadership readiness, and forward planning. The results achieved during 2025 now serve as the foundation for the company’s expansion goals in 2026.Managing Two Campaigns Across Two LocationsIn 2025, Dunn oversaw two distinct telecommunications campaigns operating out of separate office locations. Each campaign supported a different major telecommunications provider and required independent staffing, training, performance management, and execution.Running parallel operations presented a significant challenge for a first-year business owner. Each location demanded daily oversight, strategic coordination, and consistency in delivery while adapting to different market conditions and team dynamics.Despite the complexity, both campaigns achieved strong financial performance. One campaign generated approximately $800,000 in revenue for its telecommunications client over the course of the year, while the second produced a comparable figure. Together, the campaigns demonstrated Veritas Management’s ability to scale operations without sacrificing results.Generating Long-Term Customer ValueBeyond short-term revenue, the 2025 campaigns delivered sustained impact for telecommunications partners. Veritas Management generated $3.4 million in customer lifetime value, representing the total long-term revenue expected from customers acquired through the campaigns.This metric reflected not only customer acquisition but continued engagement, retention, and service continuity. The results highlighted the effectiveness of the company’s approach to campaign execution, which emphasized relationship building and long-term outcomes rather than transactional performance.As the company focuses on repeat value instead of one-time conversions, Veritas Management strengthened its role as a growth partner for telecommunications clients navigating increasingly competitive markets.From Early Execution to Operational StabilityThe demands of running two locations accelerated the development of Veritas Management’s internal systems. Throughout 2025, the organization refined its onboarding processes, training structure, performance tracking, and leadership pipeline.By year’s end, the company had established a repeatable operational framework capable of supporting additional growth. This shift marked a transition from founder-led execution to a more structured organization with defined leadership roles and clearer pathways for advancement, and that evolution became evident early in 2026.Leadership Development and Internal PromotionAt the start of 2026, Veritas Management promoted Wayne Francis to Assistant Manager, marking the company’s first leadership advancement of the new year.Francis, 22, had been part of the Veritas Management office for approximately one year prior to his promotion. During that time, he progressed through campaign execution, team coordination, and operational responsibilities, demonstrating consistency and readiness for expanded leadership.The promotion aligned with a broader shift toward internal leadership development as Veritas Management prepared for expansion. It demonstrated the organization’s ability to identify, develop, and elevate leadership internally within a defined timeframe. It also marked a shift toward scalable management structures designed to support future office expansions.Personal Motivation Driving Professional GrowthFrancis’s goals extend beyond professional advancement. He has identified family stability as a central motivator moving forward, with plans focused on retiring his mother and purchasing a home for her.This family-driven mindset mirrors a broader emphasis within the Veritas Management office on long-term planning and responsibility. As the organization grows, leadership development is increasingly shaped by personal accountability alongside operational performance. The promotion also signaled the company’s readiness to entrust younger leaders with meaningful responsibility as it enters its next phase.Expansion Strategy and Revenue Outlook for 2026With the operational groundwork established in 2025, Veritas Management enters 2026 with defined expansion and performance objectives. The company plans to support the launch of five new business locations led by existing team members transitioning into leadership roles, signaling a shift toward internally driven growth.Each new location is expected to operate independently while remaining aligned with Veritas Management’s operational standards and growth framework. This structure is designed to support scalability while preserving consistency across offices as the organization expands.Alongside geographic growth, Veritas Management has set a revenue generation target of $3 million for its current telecommunications client in 2026. The goal builds on prior campaign performance and reflects the company’s expanded leadership capacity, improved systems, and readiness to manage increased campaign volume across multiple locations.As new offices prepare to launch and internal leaders step into expanded roles, the company continues to build on the foundation established through disciplined growth and measurable outcomes. For Veritas Management, 2025 will stand as the year that transformed operational momentum into a platform for sustained expansion.Veritas Management is a Stamford-based firm supporting telecommunications companies through campaign execution, customer acquisition, and long-term engagement strategies. The organization focuses on operational integrity, leadership development, and sustainable growth through internally developed teams. For more information, visit https://veritasmanagementinc.com/

