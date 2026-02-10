Singer And Songwriter Brontë Fall Delivers Heartfelt Music Draped In Authentic Lyrics

“Invited To The Party,” written by Brontë Fall and produced by Brian Kennedy is a semi-autobiographic account about navigating the music industry.

Because it's so easy to write the sad songs....But this very happy sentiment…was very genuine and it needed to be celebrated. It's these small wins that keep us going.” — Brontë Fall

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when a songs’ success seems to be pinned on images of scantily clad singers, superstar cameos and clout chasers Brontë Fall delivers heartfelt music draped in authentic lyrics. Perfectly capturing the elusive elation that comes with validation, her latest single delivers a glimpse of the bright light this superstar exudes. Standing at the intersection of Americana covered Pop the current single, “ Invited To The Party ,” written by Brontë Fall and produced by Brian Kennedy is a sonic, semi-autobiographic account of her journey navigating the chaotic waters of the music industry.Brontë Fall nè Teri Bracken, has always been an innovative artist. Her previous release, the album Not Done Yet, saw her career reach new heights of success! Critically acclaimed, the project also garnered radio airplay and multiple award nominations, including the Hollywood Independent Music Awards and 5 Josie Awards. While contemplating her follow up release she decided to join forces with super producer, Brian Kennedy. Brian is a classically trained pianist and a multi-platinum selling, Grammy Award winner. Known for creating musical magic with superstars such as Rihanna, Joe Jonas, Ciara and Kelly Clarkson, just to name a few of the chart topping artists he's worked with before. As they started working together their different styles fused together and created a song that's catchy, introspective and uplifting. It's an anthem for anyone who's ever felt isolated, overlooked or uninvited.As a Windy City native she was always obsessed with music. An extremely talented multi-instrumentalist she got her start working at legendary local bar, The Hideout. Known for its infamous past as a speakeasy, musicians of all genres; punk rock, alternative, indie rock, etc. have graced the stage. While working there the talent booker approached Teri with a game changing opportunity to play some of her songs. Determined to make the most of her debut she recorded songs, founded a band and transformed into Brontë Fall. The name is a combination of her favorite poem by Emily Brontë, "Fall, leaves, fall" and the Brontë sisters. Known for revolutionizing the literary world with their groundbreaking novels, Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre, etc. She chose the name as an ode to their resistance to the patriarchy and dedication to their craft.Brontë explains her inspiration in writing the song, “For years it has felt like I've been grinding and trying to claw open any door I could to get into the “industry.” When I was nominated for a Hollywood Independent Music Award, I felt seen for the first time by the gatekeepers. I was finally in the room!” When Brontë told her guitar teacher about the experience, her words were “You got invited to the party.” That inspired Brontë to write a song about it. Even though this single is a bit different from her usual song topics, the joy and authenticity in her lyrics are heartfelt. Brontë elaborates, “Because it's so easy to write the sad songs. I've always felt like happy songs were cheesy. But this very happy sentiment…was very genuine and it needed to be celebrated. It's these small wins that keep us going.”About Brontë Fall:After releasing Finishing School in 2020 and recording Winter in 2021 the songwriter, who has called Nashville home for eight years, took a sabbatical to spend time with her ailing father. Not Done Yet was made in the wake of grief, heartbreak, and defiance that came after her Dad passed away. She doubled down on the dedication to her music, and in a moment that would surely make him proud, she released the best album of her career. “Invited To The Party” is both a celebration of that era and a declaration of where things are headed.

