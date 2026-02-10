YourMedPlan Introduces Expanded Health Insurance Options for Employers

YourMedPlan Logo

Enhanced options include group and individual-based health insurance solutions together under one advisory model.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YourMedPlan has expanded its employer solutions to provide business owners with additional options for health insurance programs for their employees.In contrast to insurance brokers that only offer conventional group plans or those who primarily focus on individual, family, and Medicare coverages, YourMedPlan provides employers with access to a full range of health insurance solutions. These programs include traditional group to reference-based pricing models, minimum essential coverage (MEC), and individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements (ICHRAs).As hiring becomes more competitive and health insurance costs continue to rise, employers need solutions that help them attract and keep employees without overextending their budgets. YourMedPlan specializes in helping businesses with small and mid-sized businesses, a segment often overlooked by insurance brokers. With YourMedPlan, licensed health insurance advisors take the time to compare options and recommend structures that fit each company’s workforce and budget.“Small and mid-sized companies are under pressure to control costs while still offering health insurance benefits that their employees value,” said John Jassmann, CEO of YourMedPlan. “Our goal is to help inform employers and implement programs that make financial sense for their organization.”YourMedPlan works with growing businesses, franchise systems, and multi-state operations to design health insurance structures that control costs and scale with the company. The recent service line expansion formalizes YourMedPlan’s role as an advisor for employers, giving businesses access to the same tailored guidance that has long supported individuals and Medicare clients.For more information about YourMedPlan, visit www.yourmedplan.com ###ABOUT YOURMEDPLANSandStone Partners Health, LLC dba YourMedPlan is a leading health insurance advisory firm specializing in Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare, and employer solutions coverage programs. With a deep understanding of the evolving healthcare landscape, YourMedPlan provides personalized guidance to individuals, families, and businesses, helping clients navigate their health insurance options with confidence. With licensure across 30+ states and advisory services available in all 50 states, YourMedPlan delivers nationwide expertise with a local touch to over 17,000+ members and counting.

