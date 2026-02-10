Influential Women Highlights the Work of Heather Chatham: Innovative Educator, Founder & CEO of Chatty Learners LLC

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Early Literacy Through Evidence-Based Learning, Empowering Families, Educators, and Communities to Foster Lifelong LearningGrand Forks, North Dakota — Heather Chatham has dedicated more than two decades to ensuring that literacy begins long before a child enters the classroom. Through her pioneering work in early childhood education, she has developed strategies and programs that provide children with the foundational skills necessary for lifelong success. As the Founder & CEO of Chatty Learners LLC, Heather brings evidence-based practices directly to school districts, early childhood programs, and families, combining the Science of Reading with hands-on exploration to create engaging, joyful learning experiences.Heather’s approach emphasizes the critical role of play, discovery, and meaningful interaction in building language and pre-literacy skills. By helping children develop these abilities from the earliest stages of life, she aims to create a strong foundation that supports academic growth, social-emotional development, and a lifelong love of reading. Her work is not only practical but also transformative, shaping the trajectory of children’s education and empowering families to actively participate in their learning journey.At the state level, Heather has made a significant impact as a former member of North Dakota’s State Literacy Lead Team. She co-authored the state’s literacy framework and championed the adoption of a Birth–12 approach, emphasizing the importance of a child’s earliest experiences with language and learning. In her role, she trains over 100 literacy coaches annually and influences policy to prioritize early childhood literacy across North Dakota, ensuring that educators and families have the guidance and resources they need to succeed.Heather’s expertise is recognized widely. She has presented at major professional gatherings, including the UND Pages and Pathways Conference, the North Dakota Early Childhood Conference, and the North Dakota Science of Reading Summit. Whether addressing hundreds of educators in a large forum or providing one-on-one coaching for leaders, teachers, and families, her work consistently highlights the shared responsibility of fostering early literacy.Community engagement is central to Heather’s philosophy. She builds partnerships with local businesses, educational institutions, community organizations, and the University of North Dakota to create programs that bring evidence-based literacy strategies directly to families. By meeting families where they are, she provides the tools and knowledge caregivers need to cultivate curiosity, connection, and a lifelong love of reading from the very beginning.Heather’s personal and professional experiences inform her approach. Holding a Master of Science in Reading Instruction from the University of North Dakota and Bachelor’s degrees in Elementary Education and Psychology from Central Washington University, she combines academic rigor with practical insight. Her own life journey, including a later-in-life ADHD diagnosis, has given her a deep understanding of how to harness creativity, focus, and innovative thinking to achieve meaningful results. This self-awareness has strengthened her effectiveness as an educator, coach, and advocate, allowing her to approach challenges with empathy and insight.Her work is driven by determination, innovation, and compassion, with a focus on serving children and families who are often underserved by traditional systems. Heather views literacy as a foundational right in the 21st century and is committed to addressing reading trauma while ensuring that early literacy foundations are strong. By equipping children with the right support from the outset, she enables them to reach their full potential and set a trajectory for lifelong success.Heather embraces challenges as opportunities for growth. She has built her career by stepping beyond comfort zones, from founding her own business to advocating for policy change and speaking to large audiences. Her guiding principle, “do the scary,” reflects her belief that meaningful impact requires courage, innovation, and persistence.For those entering the field, Heather emphasizes alignment with personal values, integrity, and the cultivation of relationships based on mutual respect. She encourages young professionals to make choices guided by principle rather than convenience, fostering careers of purpose and long-term impact.In addressing the current landscape of early childhood education, Heather highlights both challenges and opportunities. She stresses the significance of birth-to-seven years, when the brain’s architecture forms and lifelong learning pathways are established. Recognizing gaps in access to quality, evidence-based programs—particularly in rural communities—she works to equip parents, caregivers, and educators with the tools to overcome misconceptions and ensure all children receive strong literacy foundations.Connection, growth, and hope guide Heather’s professional and personal life. Connection drives her collaborative approach, building partnerships with families, educators, and communities to create meaningful change. Growth is central to her philosophy, reflected in her commitment to lifelong learning, self-discovery, and encouraging others to stretch beyond their comfort zones. Hope fuels her advocacy, motivating her to break cycles of reading trauma and to believe in the potential of every child. These values permeate both her professional endeavors and personal life, reflecting a commitment to purpose, compassion, and transformative impact.Residing in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Heather Chatham continues to inspire educators, empower families, and transform the early literacy landscape across the state. Her dedication demonstrates that when children receive the right support from the earliest stages of life, the possibilities for learning, growth, and achievement are limitless.Learn More about Heather Chatham:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/heather-chatham or through her website, https://chattylearners.org/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

