Tucson Rehabilitation Hospital Names Dr. Peter Lux as Medical Director

TUCSON, IN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucson Rehabilitation Hospital is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter M. Lux as the Medical Director. Dr. Lux has over 20 years of experience in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) and holds subspecialty certification in Brain Injury Medicine. Most recently, he served as the lead Physiatrist at a rehabilitation hospital in Tucson. Before that, he provided medical care to patients requiring medical rehabilitation in Washington.

In his role as Medical Director at the soon-to-open Tucson Rehabilitation Hospital, Dr. Lux will lead the physical medicine and rehabilitation (PMR) services for patients in collaboration with the interdisciplinary hospital rehabilitation team of physicians, therapists, nurses, and support staff to help ensure exceptional care for patients who have experienced a disabling condition or injury.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Lux serving as our Medical Director for our new rehabilitation hospital,” said Greg Blackburn, CEO of Tucson Rehabilitation Hospital. “His specialty in brain injury rehabilitation is especially valuable as we build out the best rehabilitation services for the Tucson and surrounding communities.”

Dr. Lux received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Columbia University, and he earned his medical degree from Rush Medical College. Dr. Lux is board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation with a subspecialty certification in Brain Injury Medicine by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

About Tucson Rehabilitation Hospital

Tucson Rehabilitation Hospital is scheduled to open in March 2026 and will be a 3-story, 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehabilitation therapy gyms. The hospital is owned and operated by Nobis. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, therapists, and nurses at the hospital collaborates to create individualized, intensive therapy plans that help patients recovering from disabling illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, neurological disorders, and complex orthopedic conditions.

About Nobis

Nobis brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to design, build, own, and operate inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has opened 18 rehabilitation hospitals and has another nine hospitals under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

